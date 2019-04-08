NCAA Title Game, Champions League, the Masters and More to Watch This Week

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

This sports week is a week, with huge events and playoff drama across five different sports. We can't waste any more time, so read on.

Must Watch: NCAA Men's Basketball Championship

After two tight Final Four games on Saturday night, we're down to just two: No. 1 Virginia and No. 3 Texas Tech will tip off tonight at 9:20 p.m. ET on CBS for the chance to cut down the nets. Pregame coverage begins with Capital One Championship Central at 8:30 p.m.

The Cavaliers defeated No. 5 Auburn in a game defined by an intense and controversial final minute of play, while the Red Raiders held off a late run from No. 2 Michigan State before pulling away in the final moments.

Tonight's title game will feature teams that play historically good defense, with Virginia ranking first nationally in points per game allowed (55.5), while Texas Tech is third (58.8). In KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency, Texas Tech leads the country at 83.3, and Virginia is fifth at 88.7. What this means is guys are going to have to make plays to get buckets, and all eyes will be on the two likely NBA lottery picks in TTU's Jarrett Culver and UVA's De'Andre Hunter.

Both teams are seeking their first men's basketball national championship in school history. Top-seed Virginia is the narrow favorite.

You can also stream the game live online with NCAA.com's March Madness Live as well as on the March Madness Live app. And don't forget to stay tuned after the final buzzer to watch the trophy presentation as well as the beloved annual video montage tradition of "One Shining Moment."

Watch This: UEFA Champions League and Europa League Quarterfinals

After the NCAA championship, you'll have roughly 14 hours to recover and recharge before the UEFA Champions League returns on Tuesday afternoon.

All eight remaining teams will be in action this week as they play the first legs of the quarterfinal round. Every match will begin at 3 p.m. ET and stream on B/R Live, with one match each day broadcast live on TNT. Coverage begins with B/R Football Matchday at 2 p.m. and concludes with the B/R Football Post-Match Show on TNT and managers' press conferences on B/R Live.

Tottenham vs. Manchester City: Tuesday, TNT, Watch on B/R Live

After Manchester City scored 10 goals over two legs in the Round of 16, it's fair to say Tottenham got a little unlucky with its quarterfinal draw. However, maybe being familiar with Pep Guardiola's side will help the London club in its upset bid.

Although City won at Tottenham in Premier League play, this match will be their first meeting in European competition. Further, after unveiling their new stadium last week, Spurs will play its first Champions League match there and will need to feed off their supporters' energy to keep City at bay.

FiveThirtyEight continues to list City as the UCL favorites, beginning with a 79 percent chance to get past Tottenham into the semifinals.

Liverpool vs. Porto: Tuesday, Watch on B/R Live

Last season's Champions League runner-up look to continue their campaign back to the final against a tough, hard-nosed Porto side that Jurgen Klopp did not want to face. Sadio Mane has been in excellent form for the Reds, who beat the Portuguese club 5-0 on aggregate a year ago.

Liverpool have an 80 percent chance to make the semis according to FiveThirtyEight, so an away goal or two from forwards Moussa Marega and Jesus Corona will go a long way toward an upset bid.

Manchester United vs. Barcelona: Wednesday, TNT, Watch on B/R Live

After their stunning comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16, Manchester United were rewarded with…a matchup against the best player in the world. Lionel Messi leads Barcelona into the quarterfinals with a season treble still very much alive.

United has slowly gotten healthier after missing handfuls of players against PSG but has struggled the last couple weeks in domestic play, losing three of four. The Catalan side comes into Wednesday following a tense week in La Liga, drawing 4-4 at Europa League contender Villarreal and scoring twice late on to defeat Atletico Madrid.

Barca has been a thorn in United's side in Champions League play, defeating the Red Devils in the final in both 2009 and 2011. FiveThirtyEight predicts an 81 percent chance Barcelona advances through this tie.

Ajax vs. Juventus: Wednesday, Watch on B/R Live

Similarly to Manchester United, after their stunning upset dismissal of three-time reigning UCL champions Real Madrid in the Round of 16, Ajax were rewarded with…a matchup against the player who helped lead the Spanish side to those trophies, the greatest scorer in Champions League history.

Or did they? The biggest factor in the leadup to this first leg is the injury status of Cristiano Ronaldo, who pulled his hamstring playing for Portugal during the last international break. In the aftermath of that match, Ronaldo said he knew his body and would be ready, but there has been no official word since and likely won't be until full squad lists come out.

But as much as Ajax has to worry about Ronaldo, Juve has to worry just the same about the young Dutch team that dismantled Madrid in its own building. Dusan Tadic has been one of the best players in all of Champions League play this season, and Ajax's high press and up-tempo pace will create all sorts of problems for the Italians, with or without CR7. FiveThirtyEight has Juventus as 56 percent favorites to advance.

But we're not done yet. The Europa League is back on Thursday, and it'll run parallel with the Champions League for the rest of the season, meaning both competitions will play the same rounds in the same week. Every Europa League match will stream live at 3 p.m. ET on B/R Live.

Arsenal vs. Napoli, Watch on B/R Live

Villarreal vs. Valencia, Watch

Benfica vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, Watch

Slavia Prague vs. Chelsea, Watch

More to Watch This Week

1. The Masters

A 'Tradition Unlike Any Other' begins again on Thursday as the year's first major gets underway at Augusta, Ga. Defending champion Patrick Reed returns with the best golfers in the world as the field of 87 tees off in pursuit of the green jacket.

Tiger Woods enters looking for his fifth Masters win and will have to contend with Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose and many others vying for golf royalty and the $11 million purse.

Groups and tee times for the first two days of play will be announced here on Tuesday. There will be a variety of ways you can watch all the action throughout the week. You can watch The Masters Par-3 Contest on Wednesday from 2-5 p.m. ET on Masters.com or 3-5 p.m. on ESPN.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Masters.com will air live coverage of featured groups, an Amen Corner live feed and a live feed of Holes 15 and 16; ESPN will broadcast live beginning at 3 p.m. For full Masters live streaming and TV coverage schedules and information, go here.

2. Stanley Cup Playoffs



The best postseason in professional sports begins this week with the Stanley Cup playoffs, which start on Wednesday night. The reigning champion Washington Capitals' quest for a repeat is still on track, but every team in 2019 is chasing the Tampa Bay Lightning, which tied an NHL record with 62 wins during the regular season and finished with 128 points, 21 (!) more than any other team. They're the significant favorites to lift the cup.

Game 1 of every first-round series will be played either Wednesday or Thursday night. Here they are:

Eastern Conference

Columbus Blue Jackets at Tampa Bay Lightning: Wednesday 7 p.m., USA

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders: Wednesday 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins: Thursday 7 p.m., NBCSN

Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals: Thursday 7:30 p.m., USA

Western Conference

St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets: Wednesday 8 p.m., NHL Network

Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators: Wednesday 9:30 p.m., USA

Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks: Wednesday 10:30 p.m., NBCSN

Colorado Avalanche at Calgary Flames: Thursday 10 p.m., NBCSN

For the full first-round playoff schedule, go here.

3. NBA Regular Season Concludes and Playoffs Begin



The end of the NBA regular season is upon us, as Tuesday and Wednesday mark the final nights of action before the playoffs. Playoff teams in the Western Conference are set, and things are tight at the bottom of the East. Check out the current standings here.

Detroit, Charlotte and Miami each have two games left, with the Pistons clinging to that eighth spot as it stands. Miami has to reach the playoffs in order to extend Dwyane Wade's final NBA season. Here's how to watch their deciding games and some other regular-season finales this week:

Tuesday

Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m., Watch on B/R Live

Memphis Grizzlies at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m., Watch

Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m., Watch

New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, 8 p.m., Watch

Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m., Watch

Wednesday

Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets, 8 p.m., Watch

Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets, 8 p.m., ESPN

Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks, 8 p.m., Watch

Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m., Watch

Oklahoma City Thunder at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m., Watch



For the full NBA schedule and to watch NBA League Pass on B/R Live, go here.

Then, after two days off, the NBA playoffs begin on Saturday. You can view the real-time playoff picture and bracket here as the games play out this week and first-round matchups become official.

All that is confirmed right now is that Golden State is the No. 1 seed in the West, while Milwaukee, Toronto and Philadelphia are the top-three seeds in the East. There's the chance for a lot of movement among the rest of the playoff teams on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Quick Catch-Up

1. Grin and Bear It

Baylor defeated defending champion Notre Dame on Sunday to claim the NCAA Women's Basketball Championship in thrilling fashion, capped off by this layup from Chloe Jackson in the final seconds. The title is the third in program history for the Lady Bears.

2. Triple Triple-Double

OKC's Russell Westbrook's weekend performances clinched his third consecutive season averaging a triple double, something never done in the history of the NBA. With a couple games left to play, Russ is at averages of 22.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 10.6 assists.

3. Houston, we have a lot of 3s



The Rockets broke their own single-game NBA record by making 27 three-pointers in their 149-113 win over the Suns on Sunday.

4. Horses in the Batter's Box

The biggest song in the world at this moment, "Old Town Road Remix" by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, made its way into a couple of MLB walk-up songs after its release on Friday.