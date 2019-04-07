Video: Baylor's Lauren Cox Taken Off in a Wheelchair After Apparent Knee Injury

John Raoux/Associated Press

Baylor lost one of its key players at an inopportune time, as forward Lauren Cox was forced to leave in a wheelchair during Sunday's national championship game against Notre Dame:

Cox suffered an apparent knee injury in the third quarter and the Bears leading by 12, although the Fighting Irish took advantage of her absence and stormed back into contention. Baylor was able to hold on, however, winning 82-81 to earn a title.

The junior has been a key part of Baylor's success this season, ranking second on the team with 13.2 points per game to go with a team-best 8.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game.

She was dominant in the Final Four win over Oregon, finishing with 21 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals. Baylor had to play the final part of the title game without the star, and it almost cost the Lady Bears a championship before finding a way to hold on.

Cox returned to the bench in a brace and got a chance to celebrate with her teammates.