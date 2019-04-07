Kyle Busch Takes 3rd Checkered Flag of Year with 2019 NASCAR at Bristol Win

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2019

Driver Kyle Busch (18) makes his way down the back stretch during practice for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne/Associated Press

The Food City 500 came down to a battle of the Busch brothers.

On Sunday, it turned out Kyle had the better car.

Kyle Busch drove his No. 18 to the checkered flag for his third win of the 2019 Monster Cup season, besting Kurt Busch by seven-tenths of a second. The win is Kyle's eighth at Bristol and second straight in the spring race.

Darrell Waltrip has the most Bristol wins with 12.


This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

