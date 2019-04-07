Jin Young Ko Captures 1st-Ever Major Win at ANA Inspiration 2019

Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Jin Young Ko won her first career major title Sunday with a first-place finish at the 2019 ANA Inspiration.

After beginning the day with a one-stroke lead, she remained ahead by shooting a 70 in her final round to finish 10 strokes under par at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California. Mi Hyang Lee finished three strokes back to take second place.

The first major of the year was wide open, especially with defending champion Pernilla Lindberg missing the cut, but Ko was the best in the field to bring home the $450,000 winner's share.

