ONE Championship: How to Watch Martin Nguyen vs. Narantungalag Jadambaa

ONE Championship

The ONE featherweight world title is on the line as champion Martin Nguyen defends his belt for the first time against veteran Narantungalag Jadambaa. It's been nearly two years since Nguyen won the featherweight title, having spent his previous four bouts competing in other divisions.

But who are Nguyen and Jadambaa? How did they get here? What's on the line for both men?

Here is everything you need to know about Martin Nguyen vs. Narantungalag Jadambaa.

Where and How to Watch

This event will be held Friday, April 12 at Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines. Those in the U.S. can watch the contest for free on B/R Live.

The main card starts at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET, and preceding it is a seven-match preliminary card that begins at 6.

The full card stands as follows:

Main Card

• Martin Nguyen (c) vs. Narantungalag Jadambaa (flyweight world championship)

• Yosuke Saruta (c) vs. Joshua Pacio (strawweight world championship)

• Tatsumitsu Wada vs. Gustavo Balart (flyweight world grand prix quarterfinal)

• Leandro Issa vs. Fu Chang Xin

• Ibrahim El Bouni vs. Andrei Stoica (kickboxing)

• Luis Santos vs. James Nakashima

• Edward Kelly vs. Sung Jong Lee

Preliminary Card

• Eric Kelly vs. Kwon Won Il

• Saemapetch Fairtex vs. Ognjen Topic (muay thai)

• Ahmad Jasoor vs. Xie Bin

• Niko Soe vs. Eko Saputra

• Lerdsila Phuket vs. Momotaro (muay thai)

• Bi Nguyen vs. Dwi Wulan

• Ramon Gonzales vs. Akihiro Fujisawa

Martin Nguyen

ONE

Age: 30

Height: 5'8"

Last Weigh-in: 144 pounds (bantamweight bout)

Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11-3

ONE Record: 8-3

Martin Nguyen has never been afraid of a new challenge.

After winning the ONE featherweight world championship in August of 2017, he reached new heights by becoming the first-ever two-division champion in ONE history his very next bout less than three months later. "The Situ-Asian" nearly did the unthinkable just four months later, when he competed for Bibiano Fernandes' bantamweight title in hopes of becoming the first three-division champion in mixed martial arts history.

A split decision loss to Fernandes brought Nguyen's unheard of title expedition to a halt, but it was his thrilling finishes and knack for putting on a show that caught the attention of ONE fans. Finishing his opponents in all but one of his wins with the promotion, Nguyen continues to make a name for himself in dominant fashion. He packs a dazing punch that knocked out former champions Eduard Folayang and Marat Gafurov, and hopes to do the same against Jadambaa.

Nguyen looks to avoid a judges' decision, as he is only 1-2 in bouts that went the distance. If there's a downside to his game, it's Nguyen's inability to consistently land strikes throughout a bout against a patient opponent willing to wait for counterstrikes. That was on full display in his most recent bout, a unanimous decision loss to Kevin Belingon last July.

To be fair, that match was in a bantamweight division Nguyen found difficult to adjust to. The quickness of Belingon and Fernandes provided mismatches for the competitor always looking for the decisive blow.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that I’ve moved on from that [lightweight] belt," Nguyen told Steven Rae of The Body Lock. "I learned from my mistakes and I learned a lot about my body."

Back in the weight division that molded him, Nguyen's motivation appears to be at an all-time high. With a win against Jadambaa, he would become the longest reigning featherweight champion in ONE history on May 17.

“I’m hungry again, I’m ready to go. So come April 12, you’ll see the same hungry fighter, yet willing to kill.”

The question remains, has his nearly two-year absence from the division hindered him, or has it only made him even more of a danger to fellow featherweights?

Narantungalag Jadambaa

ONE

Age: 43

Height: 5'8"

Last Weigh-in: 145 pounds (bantamweight bout)



Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14-5

ONE Record: 6-2

Narantungalag Jadambaa is no stranger to the top of the featherweight division.

The 43-year-old, looking to become the oldest ONE champion in history, held the belt for over a year when he won it in 2014. He subsequently dropped the title during his first and only defense against Marat Gafurov, and lost their 2016 rematch as well. Now after winning both of his bouts last year following a near two-year hiatus, the Mongolian is ready for a new chance at the crown. Granted, it's a chance he wasn't expecting until Nguyen himself offered Jadambaa a world title shot last July.

“To tell the truth, I didn’t expect to get a world title shot so soon,” Jadambaa told ONE. “I was very surprised by his offer. It will give me the greatest of pleasure to face him, but [his kind gesture] won’t influence me during the fight.”

Jadambaa's high-level judo presents a contrast in styles with Nguyen, as the former will look to bring the bout to the mat while the latter prefers to stay on his feet. Jadambaa will hope Nguyen is rusty on the mat, as he hasn't faced a wrestling-oriented competitor since his last featherweight bout against Gafurov in 2017. If the Mongolian can control the tempo of the match, the odds will be in his favor against the all-or-nothing strikes of Nguyen.

“I improved my techniques, and will show you a powerful and strong mixed martial arts style in the fight," Jadambaa said. "I expect the bout in Manila will be a historic and unforgettable fight.”

It certainly will be historic for one of these athletes. Will Nguyen become the longest reigning featherweight champion in ONE history, or will Jadambaa stand the test of time and become the oldest ONE champion ever?

Prediction

ONE

Jadambaa's return to featherweight title contention has come much quicker than even he expected. Even at 43 and after being out of action for nearly two years, he still wields a relentless drive to get back to the top of the division. That in and of itself is impressive.

However, Nguyen stretched his boundaries to previously unheard of heights over the past two years, gaining in power during his time in the lightweight division and learning from the quickness offered among the bantamweights' best. Now, Nguyen is back in his comfort zone with the featherweights and he's looking to wipe out the division. A statement win against legend Jadambaa will be yet another legacy-building feather in the cap of one of ONE's most decorated athletes.

Prediction: Martin Nguyen defeats Narantungalag Jadambaa by 2nd round TKO to retain the ONE featherweight world championship.