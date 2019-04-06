Mark Walton Waived by Bengals After RB's Third Arrest in 3 Months

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals waived running back Mark Walton on Saturday, two days after he was arrested for the third time in 2019.

David Ovalle of the Miami Herald reported Walton faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon, marijuana possession and reckless driving after allegedly being involved in a high-speed chase in Florida on March 12.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

