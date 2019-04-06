Mark Walton Waived by Bengals After RB's Third Arrest in 3 Months

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2019

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 30: Mark Walton #32 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals waived running back Mark Walton on Saturday, two days after he was arrested for the third time in 2019.

David Ovalle of the Miami Herald reported Walton faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon, marijuana possession and reckless driving after allegedly being involved in a high-speed chase in Florida on March 12.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Gruden: Redskins Must 'Win Now' - and Top Pick Has to Make Impact

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gruden: Redskins Must 'Win Now' - and Top Pick Has to Make Impact

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Should the Seahawks Pay Russ $134M?

    It would make him the highest-paid player in NFL history

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Should the Seahawks Pay Russ $134M?

    It would make him the highest-paid player in NFL history

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    How Free Agency May Impact the Bengals’ Draft Plans

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    How Free Agency May Impact the Bengals’ Draft Plans

    Cincy Jungle
    via Cincy Jungle

    AAF Apologizes to Players

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AAF Apologizes to Players

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report