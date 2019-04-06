Report: Kansas' Dedric Lawson Plans to Declare for 2019 NBA Draft, Hire Agent

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 21: Dedric Lawson #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts during the first half against the Northeastern Huskies in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 21, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Kansas power forward Dedric Lawson is reportedly planning to hire an agent with the intent of forgoing his senior season with the Jayhawks to enter the 2019 NBA draft. Lawson averaged 19.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game this past season.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported the update on Saturday.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

