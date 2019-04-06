Report: Kansas' Dedric Lawson Plans to Declare for 2019 NBA Draft, Hire Agent

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Kansas power forward Dedric Lawson is reportedly planning to hire an agent with the intent of forgoing his senior season with the Jayhawks to enter the 2019 NBA draft. Lawson averaged 19.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game this past season.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported the update on Saturday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

