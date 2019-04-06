IPL Results 2019: Best Run-Scorers, Latest Fixtures After April 6

-/Getty Images

Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 40 runs in the 2019 Indian Premier League on Saturday. Alzarri Joseph starred on his debut, taking a record six wickets, while Kieron Pollard brought up a clutch 46 with the bat.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings saw off Kings XI Punjab by 22 runs with Faf du Plessis bringing up 54 as the victors maintained their spot atop the standings.

Saturday Scores

Chennai Super Kings (160-3) bt . Kings XI Punjab (138-5)

. Kings XI Punjab (138-5) Mumbai Indians (136-7) bt . Sunrisers Hyderabad (96)

IPL 2019 Standings: Team—Played, Points, Net Run Rate

1. Chennai Super Kings: 5, 8, +0.159

2. Sunrisers Hyderabad: 5, 6, +1

3. Kolkata Knight Riders: 4, 6, +0.534

4. Mumbai Indians: 5, 6, +0.342

5. Kings XI Punjab: 5, 6, -0.094

6. Delhi Capitals: 5, 4, +0.029

7. Rajasthan Royals: 4, 2, -0.333

8. Royal Challengers Bangalore: 5, 0, -1.616

Top Run-Scorers

1. David Warner (SRH): 279

2. Jonny Bairstow (SRH): 262

3. Andre Russell (KKR): 207

4. Nitish Rana (KKR): 169

5. Sarfaraz Khan (KXIP): 165

Full statistics, per the competition's official website.

Upcoming Fixtures

Sunday, April 7: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals (4 p.m. IST/11:30 a.m. BST/6:30 a.m. ET), Rajasthan Royals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders (8 p.m. IST/2:30 p.m. BST/9:30 a.m. ET)

Monday, April 8: Kings XI Punjab vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad (8 p.m. IST/3:30 p.m. BST/10:30 a.m. ET)

Tuesday, April 9: Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders (8 p.m. IST/3:30 p.m. BST/10:30 a.m. ET)

Wednesday: April, 10: Mumbai Indians vs. Kings XI Punjab (8 p.m. IST/3:30 p.m. BST/10:30 a.m. ET)

Kings XI lost even though Sarfaraz Khan and KL Rahul each slogged their way to 50 runs.

A fine catch from Du Plessis sent Khan packing, while the South African also caught out Mayank Agarwal.

It took solid work at the wicket from Du Plessis to put Chennai into a winning position, with his efforts later ably supported by skipper MS Dhoni's 37 not out.

Later, Mumbai's case wasn't helped by Rohit Sharma's wicket falling early.

Suryakumar Yadav went soon after, being ruled lbw from a tricky delivery by Sandeep Sharma. Mumbai were 30-2 but also lost Quinton de Kock, who had posted 19 before being caught out by Deepak Hooda.

Things got worse for Mumbai as Sunrisers already looked likely winners.

Yet just as the match appeared to be slipping away, Pollard began piling up the runs for Mumbai. The experienced all-rounder produced some memorable shots, including a one-handed six, before the break:

Mumbai took a significant wicket when Jonny Bairstow was caught out by Rahul Chahar. Bairstow's early dismissal quickly broke up the prolific partnership with David Warner.

The latter's wicket soon fell when he was bowled by Joseph. It was a memorable moment on an impressive debut.

Mumbai now had firm control of the match with the Sunrisers slumped at 33-2. Vijay Shankar was the next to go, as Joseph continued to deliver.

Things continued to go downhill for Sunrisers, who next lost Manish Pandey after a smart catch at mid-wicket from Sharma. Meanwhile, Mumbai continued to get joy from the young bowlers in the lineup:

Joseph soon took two more wickets, stumping Hooda before seeing off Bhuvneshwar Kumar to make history.

Those contributions helped close out Mumbai's second win in a row and third of the season overall. Sunrisers never recovered from seeing league-leading run-scorers Bairstow and Warner walk early in the innings.