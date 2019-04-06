IPL Results 2019: Best Run-Scorers, Latest Fixtures After April 6

IPL Results 2019: Best Run-Scorers, Latest Fixtures After April 6April 6, 2019
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 40 runs in the 2019 Indian Premier League on Saturday. Alzarri Joseph starred on his debut, taking a record six wickets, while Kieron Pollard brought up a clutch 46 with the bat.
Earlier, Chennai Super Kings saw off Kings XI Punjab by 22 runs with Faf du Plessis bringing up 54 as the victors maintained their spot atop the standings.
Saturday Scores
- Chennai Super Kings (160-3) bt. Kings XI Punjab (138-5)
- Mumbai Indians (136-7) bt. Sunrisers Hyderabad (96)
IPL 2019 Standings: Team—Played, Points, Net Run Rate
1. Chennai Super Kings: 5, 8, +0.159
2. Sunrisers Hyderabad: 5, 6, +1
3. Kolkata Knight Riders: 4, 6, +0.534
4. Mumbai Indians: 5, 6, +0.342
5. Kings XI Punjab: 5, 6, -0.094
6. Delhi Capitals: 5, 4, +0.029
7. Rajasthan Royals: 4, 2, -0.333
8. Royal Challengers Bangalore: 5, 0, -1.616
Top Run-Scorers
1. David Warner (SRH): 279
2. Jonny Bairstow (SRH): 262
3. Andre Russell (KKR): 207
4. Nitish Rana (KKR): 169
5. Sarfaraz Khan (KXIP): 165
Full statistics, per the competition's official website.
Upcoming Fixtures
Sunday, April 7: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals (4 p.m. IST/11:30 a.m. BST/6:30 a.m. ET), Rajasthan Royals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders (8 p.m. IST/2:30 p.m. BST/9:30 a.m. ET)
Monday, April 8: Kings XI Punjab vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad (8 p.m. IST/3:30 p.m. BST/10:30 a.m. ET)
Tuesday, April 9: Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders (8 p.m. IST/3:30 p.m. BST/10:30 a.m. ET)
Wednesday: April, 10: Mumbai Indians vs. Kings XI Punjab (8 p.m. IST/3:30 p.m. BST/10:30 a.m. ET)
Kings XI lost even though Sarfaraz Khan and KL Rahul each slogged their way to 50 runs.
IndianPremierLeague @IPL
FIFTY! @sarfankhan97 brings up his maiden #VIVOIPL half-century 👌👌 https://t.co/dmwWRyaNAk
IndianPremierLeague @IPL
.@klrahul11 joins the party and brings up his FIFTY #KXIP 110/2 after 16 https://t.co/Dyq8Gkq4gZ https://t.co/UcUHUmzlEh
A fine catch from Du Plessis sent Khan packing, while the South African also caught out Mayank Agarwal.
It took solid work at the wicket from Du Plessis to put Chennai into a winning position, with his efforts later ably supported by skipper MS Dhoni's 37 not out.
Later, Mumbai's case wasn't helped by Rohit Sharma's wicket falling early.
ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo
Rohit Sharma gone! It's that man again, Mohammad Nabi with yet another wicket. https://t.co/rtpoUMGat1 #SRHvMI #IPL2019 https://t.co/El4Ld8zDOz
Suryakumar Yadav went soon after, being ruled lbw from a tricky delivery by Sandeep Sharma. Mumbai were 30-2 but also lost Quinton de Kock, who had posted 19 before being caught out by Deepak Hooda.
Things got worse for Mumbai as Sunrisers already looked likely winners.
ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo
Kaul picks up his second as Krunal falls. In comes Pollard 👀 Projected score: 117 according to Forecaster at the end of 12 overs. https://t.co/rtpoUMGat1 #SRHvMI #IPL2019 https://t.co/83HRIdZZoh
Yet just as the match appeared to be slipping away, Pollard began piling up the runs for Mumbai. The experienced all-rounder produced some memorable shots, including a one-handed six, before the break:
IndianPremierLeague @IPL
Innings Break! What an innings from the big man Pollard as he scores a 46* off 26 deliveries. The @mipaltan post a total of 136/7 on board. Will the @SunRisers chase this down? https://t.co/Dtro8tvfMz
Mumbai took a significant wicket when Jonny Bairstow was caught out by Rahul Chahar. Bairstow's early dismissal quickly broke up the prolific partnership with David Warner.
The latter's wicket soon fell when he was bowled by Joseph. It was a memorable moment on an impressive debut.
IndianPremierLeague @IPL
How good was that first over from Alzarri Joseph? #SRH 39/2 after 6 overs https://t.co/QNFylh7BNV
Mumbai now had firm control of the match with the Sunrisers slumped at 33-2. Vijay Shankar was the next to go, as Joseph continued to deliver.
Things continued to go downhill for Sunrisers, who next lost Manish Pandey after a smart catch at mid-wicket from Sharma. Meanwhile, Mumbai continued to get joy from the young bowlers in the lineup:
IndianPremierLeague @IPL
A brilliant outing for young Rahul Chahar as he finishes with figures of 2/21 👏👏 #SRH 76/5 after 14 overs https://t.co/1kU4FMjch1
Joseph soon took two more wickets, stumping Hooda before seeing off Bhuvneshwar Kumar to make history.
ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo
Make that six! Alzarri Joseph's 6 for 12 on debut are now the best ever bowling figures in IPL history! #IPL2019 #SRHvMI https://t.co/S5PgX2aIDF https://t.co/X5KCcEnJ97
Those contributions helped close out Mumbai's second win in a row and third of the season overall. Sunrisers never recovered from seeing league-leading run-scorers Bairstow and Warner walk early in the innings.
Essex face daunting task after Sam Northeast's timely reminder