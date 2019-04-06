NASCAR at Bristol 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The 2019 NASCAR season stops in Bristol, Tennessee, this weekend for the Food City 500, the eighth race of the year.

Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski already have two wins apiece to their names, while Joey Logano has also picked up a victory this year.

Busch triumphed last year in Bristol for his fourth career win at the track. Here are all the details for Sunday's event, along with the lineup.

Date: Sunday, April 7

When: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tennessee

TV Info: FS1

Tickets: StubHub

FS1 NASCAR TV Schedule

Saturday, April 6

8:30 a.m. ET: Cup Series second practice



9:40 a.m. ET: Xfinity Series qualifying



11:05 a.m. ET: Cup Series final practice



1 p.m. ET: Xfinity Series race

Sunday, April 7

2 p.m. ET: Cup Series race

Food City 500 Lineup

1. Chase Elliott

2. William Byron

3. Ryan Blaney

4. Erik Jones

5. Denny Hamlin

6. Aric Almirola

7. Joey Logano

8. Clint Bowyer

9. Paul Menard

10. Jimmie Johnson

11. Ryan Newman

12. Brad Keselowski

13. Kevin Harvick

14. Alex Bowman

15. Austin Dillon

16. Kyle Larson

17. Kyle Busch

18. Michael McDowell

19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr

20. Daniel Suarez

21. Matt DiBenedetto

22. David Ragan

23. Martin Truex Jr

24. Ty Dillon

25. Chris Buescher

26. Daniel Hemric

27. Kurt Busch

28. Bubba Wallace

29. Matt Tifft

30. Ryan Preece

31. Landon Cassill

32. Corey LaJoie

33. Gray Gaulding

34. Bayley Currey

35. Timmy Hill

36. Quin Houff

37. Ross Chastain

Even though Chase Elliott is on pole for the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, Ryan Blaney looks like he is potentially the man to beat.

He lines up in third place following Friday's qualifying after Hendrick Motorsports locked out the front row with Elliott edging out team-mate William Byron.

But Blaney was the driver who set a track record in the second round of qualifying, showing he has the pace to make a tilt at victory on Sunday:

Blaney has had three top-five finishes in 2019 so far, but he has also suffered from mistakes and bad luck.

He crashed out of the Daytona 500 after spending much of the race up front. Then last time out in Texas at the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, Blaney suffered a parts failure when leading and ended up finishing 37th:

The 25-year-old is in good company at Team Penske as team-mates Keselowski and Logano have already claimed victories in 2019.

It is little surprise that Blaney has been exasperated at times with his various mishaps this season, but he said he knows he has a car with pace enough to start winning, per Jordan Bianchi of NASCAR.com:

"There are moments you get frustrated at it. You just wish stuff would stop happening. The good thing is we've had speed all year. Honestly, I think we've had cars good enough to win almost every single one of them—at least have a shot at them."

It is Elliott who will lead the pack off the start line after he became the eighth different pole sitter in eight races this year.

It is the fifth pole of the 23-year-old's career but the first outside of Daytona and Talladega, and Elliott said afterwards he felt it was fully deserved, per Josh Farmer of Crash.net: "I've really been wanting a pole outside of Daytona and Talladega for a long time now. So, I feel like I was finally able to contribute from my end a little bit more and get a pole that my team certainly deserves."