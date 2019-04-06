NASCAR at Bristol 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

NASCAR at Bristol 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and MoreApril 6, 2019
The 2019 NASCAR season stops in Bristol, Tennessee, this weekend for the Food City 500, the eighth race of the year.
Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski already have two wins apiece to their names, while Joey Logano has also picked up a victory this year.
Busch triumphed last year in Bristol for his fourth career win at the track. Here are all the details for Sunday's event, along with the lineup.
Date: Sunday, April 7
When: 2 p.m. ET
Location: Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tennessee
TV Info: FS1
Tickets: StubHub
FS1 NASCAR TV Schedule
Saturday, April 6
8:30 a.m. ET: Cup Series second practice
9:40 a.m. ET: Xfinity Series qualifying
11:05 a.m. ET: Cup Series final practice
1 p.m. ET: Xfinity Series race
Sunday, April 7
2 p.m. ET: Cup Series race
Food City 500 Lineup
1. Chase Elliott
2. William Byron
3. Ryan Blaney
4. Erik Jones
5. Denny Hamlin
6. Aric Almirola
7. Joey Logano
8. Clint Bowyer
9. Paul Menard
10. Jimmie Johnson
11. Ryan Newman
12. Brad Keselowski
13. Kevin Harvick
14. Alex Bowman
15. Austin Dillon
16. Kyle Larson
17. Kyle Busch
18. Michael McDowell
19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr
20. Daniel Suarez
21. Matt DiBenedetto
22. David Ragan
23. Martin Truex Jr
24. Ty Dillon
25. Chris Buescher
26. Daniel Hemric
27. Kurt Busch
28. Bubba Wallace
29. Matt Tifft
30. Ryan Preece
31. Landon Cassill
32. Corey LaJoie
33. Gray Gaulding
34. Bayley Currey
35. Timmy Hill
36. Quin Houff
37. Ross Chastain
Even though Chase Elliott is on pole for the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, Ryan Blaney looks like he is potentially the man to beat.
He lines up in third place following Friday's qualifying after Hendrick Motorsports locked out the front row with Elliott edging out team-mate William Byron.
But Blaney was the driver who set a track record in the second round of qualifying, showing he has the pace to make a tilt at victory on Sunday:
NASCAR @NASCAR
TRACK RECORD! 😮 @Blaney just made @BMSUpdates history with a 14.528 lap in #BuschPole Qualifying! https://t.co/vaNRY4h4No
Blaney has had three top-five finishes in 2019 so far, but he has also suffered from mistakes and bad luck.
He crashed out of the Daytona 500 after spending much of the race up front. Then last time out in Texas at the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, Blaney suffered a parts failure when leading and ended up finishing 37th:
NASCAR @NASCAR
.@Blaney has led 45 laps today, but he's headed to the garage after white smoke began coming from his car on track. https://t.co/rcqGCLZQob
The 25-year-old is in good company at Team Penske as team-mates Keselowski and Logano have already claimed victories in 2019.
It is little surprise that Blaney has been exasperated at times with his various mishaps this season, but he said he knows he has a car with pace enough to start winning, per of NASCAR.com:
"There are moments you get frustrated at it. You just wish stuff would stop happening. The good thing is we've had speed all year. Honestly, I think we've had cars good enough to win almost every single one of them—at least have a shot at them."
It is Elliott who will lead the pack off the start line after he became the eighth different pole sitter in eight races this year.
It is the fifth pole of the 23-year-old's career but the first outside of Daytona and Talladega, and Elliott said afterwards he felt it was fully deserved, per Josh Farmer of Crash.net: "I've really been wanting a pole outside of Daytona and Talladega for a long time now. So, I feel like I was finally able to contribute from my end a little bit more and get a pole that my team certainly deserves."
