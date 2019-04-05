Video: Watch Twins' Jorge Polanco Hit for 1st Cycle of 2019 Season vs. Phillies

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 6, 2019

Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco watches his solo home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Jorge Polanco got his weekend off to a great start by becoming the first Major League Baseball player to hit for the cycle in 2019 on Friday. 

The Minnesota Twins shortstop completed his masterpiece by hitting a double off Philadelphia Phillies reliever Adam Morgan down the left field line in the top of the seventh:

Per MLB.com's Do-Hyoung Park, Polanco hit the 11th cycle in Twins history and became their first player to do it since Michael Cuddyer in 2009. 

Polanco has established himself as a key player for the Twins since making his MLB debut in 2014. Last season, the 25-year-old had a career-high .345 on-base percentage (excluding his nine games across 2014-15) and slugged .427. 

Based on the early results for Polanco in 2019, highlighted by his cycle, he could be in store for even bigger things moving forward.          

