NASCAR at Bristol 2019 Qualifying Results: Chase Elliott Wins 1st Pole of Season

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Chase Elliott won the pole for the 2019 Food City 500 after posting the best qualifying time at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday.

William Byron will start alongside Elliott up front, with Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones and Denny Hamlin rounding out the top five.

Below is a look at the qualifying action from Bristol.

2019 Food City 500 Qualifying Results

1. Chase Elliott

2. William Byron

3. Ryan Blaney

4. Erik Jones

5. Denny Hamlin

6. Aric Almirola

7. Joey Logano

8. Clint Bowyer

9. Paul Menard

10. Jimmie Johnson

11. Ryan Newman

12. Brad Keselowski

*Full results available on NASCAR's official website

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.