NASCAR at Bristol 2019 Qualifying Results: Chase Elliott Wins 1st Pole of Season

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2019

BRISTOL, TN - APRIL 05: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, drives during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 5, 2019 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Chase Elliott won the pole for the 2019 Food City 500 after posting the best qualifying time at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday.

William Byron will start alongside Elliott up front, with Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones and Denny Hamlin rounding out the top five.

Below is a look at the qualifying action from Bristol.

     

2019 Food City 500 Qualifying Results

1. Chase Elliott

2. William Byron 

3. Ryan Blaney

4. Erik Jones

5. Denny Hamlin

6. Aric Almirola

7. Joey Logano

8. Clint Bowyer

9. Paul Menard

10. Jimmie Johnson

11. Ryan Newman

12. Brad Keselowski

*Full results available on NASCAR's official website

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

Related

    Collier Won’t Let UConn’s Run End

    UConn’s ‘timid’ star endured Auriemma’s tough love to become one of the game’s best players

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Collier Won’t Let UConn’s Run End

    UConn’s ‘timid’ star endured Auriemma’s tough love to become one of the game’s best players

    Mirin Fader
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Draft Predictions with < 1 Month to Go

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NFL Draft Predictions with < 1 Month to Go

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Which Dubs FA Should Lakers Target?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Which Dubs FA Should Lakers Target?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Packers Fallout: Any Hope for LaFleur?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Packers Fallout: Any Hope for LaFleur?

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report