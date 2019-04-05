Reebok Says Beyonce Didn't Walk out of Meeting Because of Diversity Concerns

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 5, 2019

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella )
Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Reebok is disputing a report that Beyonce walked out of a pitch meeting with the apparel company due to diversity concerns.  

ESPN's Nick DePaula reported during Thursday's episode of The Jump (h/t Rachel Nichols) the Grammy-winning singer expressed concerns about Reebok:

"She had a meeting at Reebok, and they had a whole presentation of everything, potential products, how this could all look, and she kind of took a step back and said, 'Is this the team that will be working on my product?'

"And somebody said, 'Yes,' and she said, 'Nobody in this room reflects my background, my skin color and where I'm from and what I want to do.' So she kind of took a step back and left and then it did not come to terms."

Per ABC 13 in Houston, Texas, Reebok issued a statement calling DePaula's report "categorically false" and that "discussions with Beyonce and her team continued for several months after our initial meeting." 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

