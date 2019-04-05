Conor McGregor's Charges from Alleged Assault Outside Miami Nightclub Reduced

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor had charges related to an alleged assault outside a Miami nightclub in March reduced Friday.

A.J. Perez of USA Today reported McGregor had a second-degree felony reduced to a third-degree felony, while a second felony count was changed to a misdemeanor. The changes reduced the maximum possible prison sentence from 20 years to six years if he's found guilty at trial.

The 30-year-old Ireland native was arrested March 11 after allegedly slapping a cell phone out of a fan's hand while they tried to take a picture and then stomping on it several times, per David Ovalle of the Miami Herald.

His lawyer, Samuel Rabin, released a statement to the Miami Herald saying his client "was involved in a minor altercation involving a cell phone that resulted in a call to law enforcement. Mr. McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation."

McGregor proceeded to announce his apparent retirement from MMA on March 26, the same day Tariq Panja of the New York Times reported he was under investigation by Irish police after a woman said he sexually assaulted her in a Dublin hotel in December.

He seemingly reversed his short-lived retirement decision Wednesday:

The UFC star previously pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct last July for his role in a bus attack following media day for UFC 223 last April. He was ordered to perform five days of community service and be evaluated for an anger management program.

Former assistant U.S. Attorney David S. Weinstein told USA Today that McGregor's latest arrest could impact his ability to enter the country in the future.

"A conviction for this offense qualifies as an aggravated felony," Weinstein said. "It remains a privilege to enter the U.S. and not a right. So if there is a conviction, that will allow U.S. immigration authorities to prevent him from entering the U.S. on a visitor or work visa."

The next hearing is scheduled for April 10.