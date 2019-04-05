Vikings CB Holton Hill Suspended 4 Games for NFL PED Violation

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 10: Holton Hill #24 of the Minnesota Vikings in action during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 10, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks defeated the Vikings 21-7.
The Minnesota Vikings will start the 2019 season without cornerback Holton Hill after a performance-enhancing drug test violation. 

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Hill has been suspended by the NFL for the first four games without pay. 

Hill will be allowed to participate in the Vikings' offseason program and preseason games leading up to this suspension. 

Coming out of the University of Texas last year, Hill went undrafted before signing with the Vikings. The 22-year-old emerged as one of the NFL's best success stories, finishing sixth among all cornerbacks with a 67.0 quarterback rating allowed. 

Hill also tied for third among Minnesota defenders with seven passes defensed. He appeared in all 16 games as a rookie, making three starts. 

The Vikings will miss Hill's presence in their secondary. They allowed the fewest passing touchdowns (15) and ranked third in passing yards allowed (3,140) in 2018. 

