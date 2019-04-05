IPL Results 2019: Updated Run-Scorers, Points Table and Fixture Schedule

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

Virat Kohli became the Indian Premier League's all-time leading run-scorer on Friday, but some late heroics from Andre Russell ensured his great knock was for naught, as Kolkata Knight Riders (206/5) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (205/3) by five wickets.

Kohli made IPL and T20 history, overtaking Suresh Raina in total IPL runs and becoming only the second Indian batsman to score 8000 runs in the short format:

His great knock led to a target of 206 for Kolkata, who fell well behind the required run rate until Russell went off for 48 runs from just 13 balls. It was more heartbreak for the home fans, as Royal Challengers remain the only winless team in this year's IPL.

IPL Latest Standings (Games played, points, net run rate)

1. Sunrisers Hyderabad: 4, 6, +1.780

2. Kolkata Knight Riders: 5, 6, +0.534

3. Kings XI Punjab: 4, 6, +0.164

4. Chennai Super Kings: 3, 6, -0.084

5. Delhi Capitals: 5, 4, +0.029

6. Mumbai Indians: 4, 4, -0.087

7. Rajasthan Royals: 4, 2, -0.333

8. Royal Challengers Bangalore: 5, 0, -1.616

Top Run-Scorers

1. David Warner (SRH), 264

2. Jonny Bairstow (SRH), 246

3. Andre Russell (KKR), 207

4. Nitish Rana (KKR), 169

5. Parthiv Patel (RCB), 163

Updated Schedule

Saturday, April 6: CSK vs. KXIP, SRH vs. MI

Sunday, April 7: RCB vs. DC, RR vs. KKR

Monday, April 8: KXIP vs. SRH

Tuesday, April 9: CSK vs. KKR

Complete results, schedules and leaders available on the IPL's official website

Winless Bangalore cruised to a score of 205/3 thanks to the partnership of Kohli and AB de Villiers on Friday, finding plenty of success against Kolkata's spinners for the bulk of their innings.

Kohli, in particular, stood out, serving up another steady outing that saw him become the IPL's all-time leading run-scorer.

Cricbuzz described his performance as a "masterclass":

Knight Riders' spinners eventually got to Kohli and De Villiers, but the two combined for 147 of Bangalore's 205 runs, giving Royal Challengers a solid total to defend.

Opener Chris Lynn made a solid start to the chase, but Kolkata couldn't push their run rate up during the middle overs, as Bangalore did a great job limiting the boundary shots. Robin Uthappa hit six fours, but his team-mates couldn't follow suit.

Kolkata needed 112 from 60 before losing Lynn and Uthappa, at which point the chase seemed to fall apart. Russell hit back-to-back sixes in the 18th over to add some late drama, however, before exploding in the 19th.

Four sixes and a four tied the match and drew plenty of praise from astonished fans:

He didn't get to close the show himself, as Shubman Gill scored a singular run on the first delivery of the 20th over to keep Bangalore winless.

The win moves Kolkata in a four-way tie for first place in the standings.