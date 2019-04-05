IPL 2019: Rankings for Top Run-Scorers, Bowling Figures and More Cricket Stats

Randy Brooks - CPL T20/Getty Images

An inspired innings from Andre Russell saw the Kolkata Knight Riders earn a dramatic five-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday in the Indian Premier League.

Virat Kohli typically led the way for Bangalore after they batted first, making a sparkling 84 from 49 balls. The skipper was supported by AB de Villiers, who hammered 63 and helped the Royal Challengers reach a massive score of 205 for three.

In response, Kolkata started well. However, they lagged behind the required rate after Pawan Negi took the crucial wickets of Robin Uthappa and Chris Lynn.

When Russell arrived at the crease, Kolkata's chances appeared to be all but dead. However, he struck an incredible 48 from just 13 balls—including seven sixes—to see the Knight Riders to one of the most thrilling wins in this year's competition.

Here is how things are shaping up in the IPL after Friday's clash, as well as the latest individual standings for batsmen and bowlers.

IPL Latest Standings (Games played, points, net run rate)

1. Sunrisers Hyderabad: 4, 6, +1.780

2. Kolkata Knight Riders: 4, 6, +0.534

3. Kings XI Punjab: 4, 6, +0.164

4. Chennai Super Kings: 3, 6, -0.084

5. Delhi Capitals: 5, 4, +0.029

6. Mumbai Indians: 4, 4, -0.087

7. Rajasthan Royals: 4, 2, -0.333

8. Royal Challengers Bangalore: 5, 0, -1.616

Top Run-Scorers

1. David Warner (SRH): 264

2. Jonny Bairstow (SRH): 246

3. Andre Russell (KKR): 207

4. Nitish Rana (KKR): 169

5. Parthiv Patel (RCB): 163

Top Wicket-Takers

1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB): 9

2. Imran Tahir (CSK): 7

3. Kagiso Rabada (DC): 7

4. Dwayne Bravo (CSK): 7

5. Mohammad Nabi (SRH): 6

For the stats in full, visit the IPL website.

Friday Recap

After winning the toss, Kolkata made the bold decision to field first, allowing Kohli and Bangalore's star-studded batting lineup the chance to play first on the wicket as they chased their first win in IPL 2019.

For Kohli, it was the perfect chance to stand up and lead the way for his struggling team. He seized the opportunity and played a gem of an innings.

The Cricket Professor noted the captain was trying to take an aggressive approach from the off:

Although Bangalore lost Parthiv Patel after a clunky 25, Kohli continued to play his shots and cause big issues for the Knight Riders bowling attack. When De Villiers joined him at the crease and settled quickly, the Royal Challengers had two high-class players at either end.

The duo put on an impressive 108 for the second wicket as Kohli crunched the ball to all corners of the stadium. Sports statistician Mohandas Menon noted the India star enjoys batting with De Villiers:

The competition Twitter account broke down Kohli's innings:

Despite his departure for 84, De Villiers helped keep momentum up before he too fell for 63. It was Marcus Stoinis who added the finishing touch to ensure the batting total surpassed 200, as he hammered an unbeaten 28 from 13 balls.

After Kolkata decided to field and watched their bowling attack get blown away, the pressure was heaved on their batsmen.

Despite losing Sunil Narine cheaply, Lynn and Uthappa were able to keep the Knight Riders in touch with the required rate. However, with just one ball remaining until the midway point of the innings, Uthappa holed out off the bowling of Negi for 33.

In his next over, Negi bowled Lynn for 43, leaving Kolkata in a challenging position at 108 for three. Commentator Harsha Bhogle commented on what felt like a big turning point in the game:

Their innings started to peter out as batsmen took risks with the rate required creeping and then careering up. When Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik was dismissed in the 17th over, the team's hopes looked dashed.

However, Russell came to the crease and played one of the finest finishing knocks in the history of the IPL to somehow haul his team to a win. He took apart the bowling of Stoinis and Tim Southee, with each of his seven sixes ramping up the nervousness in the Bangalore bowling attack.

In the end, such was the destructiveness of Russell's knock, his team were able to celebrate a win with five balls to spare.