The Masters 2019: Complete TV and Live-Stream Guide for Opening Round

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The tradition unlike any other is back: Thursday marks the beginning of the 2019 Masters at the famed Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

Once again, Tiger Woods highlights the field for the season's first major. A four-time winner at the event, he is playing in a group with Haotong Li and Jon Rahm. The trio is slated for an 11:04 a.m. ET tee time, just ahead of Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler.

Approximately one half-hour prior to Woods' late-morning tee time, Patrick Reed will begin his title defense.

Many top-ranked players will be prominent in afternoon TV coverage, but watching the 14-time major winner means firing up a live stream.

2019 Masters 1st-Round Info (All times ET)

On the Range: CBS Sports Network from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Live TV: ESPN from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Stream: Masters.com

Featured Groups: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Amen Corner: 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Holes 15 and 16: 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.

2019 Masters Odds

Rory McIlroy (+700; bet $100 to win $700)

Dustin Johnson (+1100)

Justin Rose (+1200)

Tiger Woods (+1800)

Jon Rahm (+2000)

Note: Odds via Oddschecker.

Tiger Woods Seeking History

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The most recent time Woods slipped on a green jacket as Masters champion happened in 2005. Should he win, he would break Gary Player's record (13 years) for the longest span between titles.

Is that ideal? Certainly not. Yet every major counts the same.

Woods almost never lacks confidence publicly, but 2019 is actually the first time in five years that he enters the Masters having won a PGA Tour event during the previous season.

"I just feel like I've improved a lot over the past 12-14 months," he recently said in Augusta, according to Christine Brennan of USA Today Sports. "But I've more than anything just proved to myself that I can play at this level again. I've worked my way back into one of the players that can win events."

ESPN's Bob Harig reported Woods shot a 65 in a full practice round last week and has since played two nine-hole sessions.

Notable Tee Times

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Fred Couples, a fan favorite and the 1992 winner, hits the course at 9:25 a.m. alongside Si Woo Kim and J.B. Holmes. Couples is one of eight previous Masters champions teeing off before 11 a.m.

Woods, Li and Rahm are at 11:04, followed by McIlroy, Fowler and Cameron Smith. The next five pairings all include a past Masters winner, including three golfers―Sandy Lyle, Larry Mize and Bernhard Langer―who slipped on the green jacket in the 1980s.

As mentioned earlier, the afternoon is stacked with top players.

Francesco Molinari tees off at 1:16 p.m., and Bubba Watson is at 1:27. Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Jason Day follow Watson's group, then Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas are after that star-studded pairing.

At 2 p.m., 2015 champion Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey and Brooks Koepka finish the first-round groups.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR

