Report: Josh Rosen to Take Part in Cardinals OTAs Despite Trade Rumors

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2019

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 30: Josh Rosen #3 of the Arizona Cardinals warms-up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 30, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen will reportedly participate in the team's offseason program despite being involved in trade rumors ahead of the 2019 NFL draft.

On Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Rosen is expected to report when the Cards begin their workout program Monday.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

