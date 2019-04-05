Report: Josh Rosen to Take Part in Cardinals OTAs Despite Trade Rumors

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen will reportedly participate in the team's offseason program despite being involved in trade rumors ahead of the 2019 NFL draft.

On Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Rosen is expected to report when the Cards begin their workout program Monday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.