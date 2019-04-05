B/R Exclusive: Jets Commemorate New Uniforms with Custom Air Jordan 1 Low Pack

Photo credit: B/R

The New York Jets revealed a set of custom Air Jordan 1 low shoes on Friday to complement the new uniforms they introduced Thursday.

There are three different pairs of shoes featuring different combinations of the "Gotham Green," "Spotlight White" and "Stealth Black" colors used in the Jets' uniforms.

The shoes are a result of a collaboration between sneaker designer and New Jersey native Ceeze and Jets safety Jamal Adams, and they were produced over the course of just one month.

Adams expressed excitement over the shoes as well as the new jerseys, which he believes fans will quickly connect with: "I've been into shoes since I can remember. For the Jets to ask me to collaborate on custom Jays with someone of Ceeze's stature is special. The uniforms and shoes really are the beginning of a new era for this great organization. New York Jets fans are definitely going to be proud of them."

Ceeze also discussed what went into designing the shoes and how they came to the finish product:

"I was lucky enough to team up with Jordan Brand and the New York Jets to design a shoe inspired by the new Jet uniforms. Collaborating with Jamal Adams, we designed three different colorways of the Air Jordan 1 lows, each symbolizing one of the three New York Jet uniforms (Spotlight White, Gotham Green and Stealth Black). In designing these three colorways, we focused on how to color block the shoes in an original but familiar way. To do this Jamal and I sat down and pulled inspiration from some of his favorite Air Jordan 1 models. Going beyond the team colors, Jamal and I wanted to add in an additional elements of detail to distinguish his shoes even further."

While the shoes were made for promotional purposes and will not be available at retail, those who donate $10 or more to the New York Jets Foundation on CrowdRise between now and April 26 will be entered for a chance to win a pair of Stealth Black AJ1 lows.

The end of the contest will come on the second day of the 2019 NFL draft, one day after the Jets' first-round selection will presumably take the stage and don the brand-new Jets jersey.