USC Spring Game 2019: Odds, Date, Time, TV Schedule, Live Stream

When the USC Trojans take the field for their annual spring game Saturday, all eyes will be on the program's offense.

The Trojans originally employed Kliff Kingsbury to revamp their offense, but after he left to become head coach of the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, they called upon another disciple of the Air Raid system in Graham Harrell.

Harrell is tasked with improving an offensive unit from a 5-7 team that has some solid returning pieces in quarterback JT Daniels and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Daniels will be under the microscope Saturday since he's one of four quarterbacks fighting for the starting job in Harrell's first year as offensive coordinator.

2019 USC Spring Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 6

Start Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live Stream: Pac-12.com

After last season's debacle, USC won't enter the 2019 season in the national championship conversation, as it currently holds odds of +10000 (bet $100 to win $10,000) to win the title, per OddsChecker.

If Clay Helton's team wants to force its way back into the national discussion and become a major player in the Pac-12, it has to trust the new offensive system being installed by Harrell.

But going into Saturday, there's nothing clear-cut regarding the leader of the offense on the field, with Daniels, Kedon Slovis, Jack Sears and Matt Fink competing for the starting spot.

Daniels threw for 2,672 yards as the freshman starter for the Trojans in 2018, but he's going to have to earn the starting gig in the new system.

Helton noted to ESPN.com's Kyle Bonagura that the competition comes with the new system, which Harrell excelled in as a player at Texas Tech.

Daniels is still favored to keep the starting post, but Slovis, a freshman early enrollee, has impressed Harrell in a short time, per Antonio Morales of The Athletic.

"I've been really, really shocked with how quickly he's picked it up," Harrell said. "When he's in there, he just does everything right."

The good news for Harrell is that the receivers are picking up the new system well, per Keely Eure of 247Sports.

"I think they're doing a great job of really understanding what we're trying to do with the concepts instead of just running a route, they understand where they fit into the concept, what we're trying to get accomplished with the concept," Harrell said.

In addition to getting the wide receivers comfortable with the system, Harrell is looking to get the running backs more involved in the passing game, which is something he excelled at in his time at North Texas.

In running back Stephen Carr and wide receivers Tyler Vaughan, Michael Pittman and St. Brown, the Trojans have plenty of experienced weapons to work with on the offensive end.

While a majority of the focus during spring practice has been on the new-look offense, the USC defense is also trying to change a few things up under defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast.

Some of the alterations, like playing with a three-man defensive line, have come with stopping the run in mind, as linebacker Palaie Gaoteote noted to Brady McCullough of the Los Angeles Times.

"Always stop the run, that's our pride right there," Gaoteote said. "We'll give up the pass, but when it comes to the run, nobody can get past us. That's our biggest emphasis come this spring."

In 2018, the Trojans ranked 63rd in the FBS in rushing defense by conceding 164.4 yards per contest.

If the defense is able to improve on stopping the run, it will create more long third downs for opponents and allow the offense to take over.

While we won't see the finished product until the fall, Saturday will give us a glimpse into what the Trojans have done so far to erase the memories of a brutal 2018 campaign.

