Jamal Adams Says 'Just Call Me LeBron' After Recruiting Le'Veon Bell to Jets

The New York Jets unveiled their new uniforms Thursday night, and cornerback Jamal Adams is taking full credit for All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell suiting up in Gotham green, spotlight white and stealth black in 2019 and beyond.

"Just call me LeBron," Adams told the New York Daily News' Pat Leonard of his recruiting prowess in getting Bell to sign a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets.

After officially joining the Jets on March 15, Bell credited Adams as playing a role in getting him to New York, per the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta:

"Jamal did his thing recruiting. He was on my line constantly ... texting me, tweeting me, ... Instagram ... everything. He was doing everything he could to get me here. I respect everything from a guy with that talent. He's so young. For him to reach out to me, it meant everything in the world to me ... that somebody wanted me that much ... a team wanted me that much.

"So, I'm glad to be here. He's definitely a huge part. He made it happen. You got to give him a lot of credit."

The 23-year-old Adams was named to his first Pro Bowl following an impressive 2018. While in Orlando, Adams put in overtime and met with Bell's agent, Adisa Bakari. Persistence paid off—at least on paper.

Now, the Jets will have to jell on the field to flip their 4-12 record last season.