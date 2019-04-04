Video: Watch New York Jets Unveil New 'Gotham Green' Jerseys, Uniforms for 2019

Video: Watch New York Jets Unveil New 'Gotham Green' Jerseys, Uniforms for 2019April 5, 2019
A new era of New York Jets football is here, and it features more than head coach Adam Gase.
While the jerseys leaked earlier in the week, the Jets officially unveiled a brand new set of threads on Thursday. The rotation will now feature Gotham green, spotlight white and stealth black uniforms.
New York Jets @nyjets
The next generation of New York Jets football starts now. #TakeFlight https://t.co/dltSD95GkV
New York Jets @nyjets
Developed to captivate and electrify. #TakeFlight 📸 https://t.co/fW12oNzS2u https://t.co/FIz4cb8vKE
It marks the organization's first uniform makeover in two decades.
"I love the new jerseys," Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said last month, per the New York Post's Mark W. Sanchez. "The players who have seen them love them. They're frankly the people I want to please most in this process. I want them to feel great in their uniforms. I think it's about time for us to have a new look. I think this is going to be well-received. These things are pretty badass, I think."
And there was nothing but rave reviews from the players.
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold put it simply, per NorthJersey.com's Andy Vasquez: "If we don't play well, the uniforms don't look good."
Safety Jamal Adams echoed similar sentiments, per SNY:
SNY @SNYtv
"If you don't like 'em, maybe you need to go grab a drink or something because these uniforms look damn good" - @TheAdamsEra 😂😂 https://t.co/qE0C8ttM7v
Meanwhile, the Jets' new uniforms received mixed reactions on the internet:
Bob Wischusen @espnbob
For Jets fans worried about this uniform reveal: 1. I saw some original mock-ups..Thought they were cool! 2. If you’re not a huge fan, remember..it’s a football uniform..all will be well 3. The Jets gear you currently own is now just gear..but by the weekend, it’ll be vintage!
The EriK’Andre Show @TheWrage
When you know the new unis are trash but you’re the franchise and you need to fake it https://t.co/0Czbb9Dkkf
Some noticed a striking resemblance to the Canadian Football League's Saskatchewan Roughriders:
Christopher?! @captn_murica_
With the #Jets leak of their new unis. The Saskatchewan Roughriders are like.. https://t.co/JY0JSwo48c
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
New York Jets uniforms on top, Saskatchewan Roughriders uniforms on bottom (H/T @TujuMaster) https://t.co/jLqwDsP5pr
Now that their new look is officially unveiled, the Jets will turn their attention toward snapping an eight-year playoff drought.
Jamal Adams Says 'Call Me LeBron' After Recruiting Le'Veon