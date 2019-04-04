Video: Watch New York Jets Unveil New 'Gotham Green' Jerseys, Uniforms for 2019

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

A new era of New York Jets football is here, and it features more than head coach Adam Gase.

While the jerseys leaked earlier in the week, the Jets officially unveiled a brand new set of threads on Thursday. The rotation will now feature Gotham green, spotlight white and stealth black uniforms.

It marks the organization's first uniform makeover in two decades.

"I love the new jerseys," Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said last month, per the New York Post's Mark W. Sanchez. "The players who have seen them love them. They're frankly the people I want to please most in this process. I want them to feel great in their uniforms. I think it's about time for us to have a new look. I think this is going to be well-received. These things are pretty badass, I think."

And there was nothing but rave reviews from the players.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold put it simply, per NorthJersey.com's Andy Vasquez: "If we don't play well, the uniforms don't look good."

Safety Jamal Adams echoed similar sentiments, per SNY:

Meanwhile, the Jets' new uniforms received mixed reactions on the internet:

Some noticed a striking resemblance to the Canadian Football League's Saskatchewan Roughriders:

Now that their new look is officially unveiled, the Jets will turn their attention toward snapping an eight-year playoff drought.