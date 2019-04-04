Report: Zion Williamson Could Get $10M-a-Year Shoe Deal; Chinese Brand Involved

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

One of the most heated bidding wars is upon us as apparel companies prepare their best offer to sign the NBA draft's presumptive No. 1 overall pick, Zion Williamson.

During Thursday's episode of ESPN's The Jump, Nick DePaula said there is a brand based in China that's hoping to get in the mix of seven bidders and one unnamed company willing to offer "$10 million per year."

In an April 1 article on ESPN.com, DePaula noted people in the sneaker industry anticipate Williamson's shoe deal "will make him one of the three highest-paid rookie sneaker endorsers ever, joining the likes of LeBron James and Kevin Durant."

Per NBC Sports' Kurt Helin, James received $87 million over seven years from Nike when he came out of high school in 2003. Durant got a seven-year deal worth $60 million from Nike in 2007.

DePaula's article also mentioned only nine rookies in NBA history have ever had a signature shoe. Lonzo Ball in 2017-18 became the first player since James to debut with his own sneaker.

Before Williamson can sign his apparel deal, the Duke superstar has to officially declare for the draft.