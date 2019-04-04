Report: CB Keith Reaser, Chiefs Agree to Contract; 1st AAF Player to Land in NFL

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

A player from the Alliance of American Football has reportedly signed with an NFL team—the first to do so following the league's collapse.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Orlando Apollos cornerback Keith Reaser has agreed to a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. According to Schefter, Reaser will earn $100,000 guaranteed.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio and Action Network's Darren Rovell reported Tuesday the AAF was suspending operations immediately and on the verge of folding altogether as lead investor Tom Dundon was withdrawing his funding for the league.

According to Yahoo Sports' Terez Paylor, the NFL issued a memo to its 32 teams to say any contact with AAF players was forbidden until the league formally ended. The AAF gave the green light Thursday, tweeting, "Players are authorized to sign with NFL clubs."

Reaser is a natural candidate to make the jump from the AAF to the NFL.

The 27-year-old finished with 12 tackles and three interceptions in eight games with the Apollos. Pro Football Focus rated him as the best cornerback in the league.

Prior to arriving in the AAF, Reaser spent four seasons in the NFL. A fifth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2014, he remained with the Niners until 2017 and then signed with the Chiefs. Kansas City released him in September 2018.