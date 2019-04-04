Suns' Devin Booker Reportedly Out for Remainder of Season with Ankle Injury

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker's season reportedly has come to a premature end due to an ankle injury.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Booker will be shut down for Phoenix's final three games after spraining his left ankle during Wednesday's 118-97 loss to the Utah Jazz.

Booker suffered the injury in the first quarter after landing awkwardly while catching a pass from Josh Jackson.

Charania reported Booker's X-rays came back negative.

The past two seasons have seen Booker hobbled by injuries. He missed 28 games in 2017-18 with a left adductor strain and sprained right hand.

The Suns gave Booker a five-year contract extension worth $158 million last offseason.

Booker missed the preseason after undergoing surgery in September on the fifth metacarpophalangeal joint in his right hand. The 22-year-old also missed nine games in October and December due to hamstring issues.

Despite those ailments, Booker remains Phoenix's most valuable asset. He will finish the 2018-19 campaign averaging a career-high 26.6 points and 6.8 assists per game.

Despite that, the Suns own the Western Conference's worst record at 18-61 heading into their final three games.