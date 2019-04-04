Bengals' Mark Walton Tased After Car Chase; Arrested for 3rd Time Since January

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals running back Mark Walton has been arrested for the third time this year after surrendering to police in Miami-Dade County on Thursday.

Per David Ovalle of the Miami Herald, authorities tried to pull over Walton's rental car for alleged speeding and weaving in traffic.

The police report notes Walton eventually pulled over, got out of his car and fell to the ground, but he started running after leaping back to his feet and was tasered by an officer during the ensuing foot chase.

Police searched Walton's car and found "14 grams of marijuana, a 9 mm carbine rifle and several fully loaded clips." He is facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon, marijuana possession and reckless driving.

Ovalle previously reported Walton was arrested Jan. 16 in North Miami-Dade for misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was also arrested last month on a misdemeanor battery charge when police said he "snatched a cellphone from the hand of a woman during an argument with a couple" at his condo building.

Walton, 22, was a fourth-round draft pick by the Bengals in 2018. He had 14 carries for 34 yards and appeared in 14 games as a rookie.