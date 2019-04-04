IPL Results 2019: Top Run-Scorers, Updated Schedule After April 4

Mahesh Kumar A./Associated Press

Jonny Bairstow produced a quick-fire batting cameo as Delhi Capitals were defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2019 Indian Premier League on Thursday.

The England international was ruthless as Hyderabad chased down the Capitals' disappointing total of 129-8.

Sunrisers won by five wickets, with Bairstow out for 48 after being trapped LBW. The victory places Hyderabad at the top of the IPL.

IPL Latest Standings (Games played, points, net run rate)

1. Sunrisers Hyderabad—4, 6, +1.780

2. Kings XI Punjab—4, 6, +0.164

3. Chennai Super Kings—3, 6, -0.084

4. Kolkata Knight Riders—3, 4, +0.555

5. Delhi Capitals—5, 4, +0.029

6. Mumbai Indians—4, 4, -0.087

7. Rajasthan Royals—4, 2, 0.333

8. Royal Challengers Bangalore—4, 0, -1.901

Top Run-Scorers—Overall

1. David Warner (SRH)—264

2. Jonny Bairstow (SRH)—246

3. Andre Russell (KKR)—159

4. Rishabh Pant (DC)—158

5. Shikhar Dhawan (DC)—152

Updated Schedule

Friday, April 5: RCB vs. KKR

Saturday, April 6: CSK vs. KXIP, SRH vs. MI

Sunday, April 7: RCB vs. DC, RR vs. KKR

Visit the official IPL website to view the standings in full.

Thursday Recap

Delhi struggled in their attempt to put runs on the board as the visiting party produced bowling success.

The hosts' middle order could not get going, and Dehli failed to deal with spin on a slow pitch with plenty of cracks.

Captain Shreyas Iyer offered Delhi hope with three fours and a total of 43 from 41 balls, but the Sunrisers stuck to their convincing game plan.

The bowlers shared the wickets evenly and consistently, with Rashid Khan claiming Iyer's stumps.

Delhi's tail wagged to provide a respectable score. Axar Patel's late stand of 23 from 13 saved his side's blushes.

The IPL highlighted the away team's opening success:

Sunrisers came out of the blocks fast with David Warner and Bairstow at the crease, and it was the Englishman who took the bull by the horns.

Bairstow smashed 17 runs off his first 11 balls, finding the boundary as Delhi failed to provide an answer.

Sandeep Lamichhane wasted a referral as he attempted to remove Bairstow, and it was clear the Sunrisers had the mental edge in the encounter.

BT Sport Cricket shared footage of Bairstow's explosive stand:

Bairstow finally fell to an LBW decision and Delhi used the success to remove Warner in quick succession.

The Australian failed to find the boundary and was walking back to the pavilion after scoring only 10 before being caught.

Hyderabad wobbled after losing their openers but the Capitals struggled to make inroads.

Mohammad Nabi saw his team home with a decisive 17 with an over to spare.