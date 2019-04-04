Renato Sanches: 'I Am Not Happy' with Lack of Playing Time at Bayern Munich

TF-Images/Getty Images

Renato Sanches has reiterated he is not happy at Bayern Munich because of his lack of playing time.

Sanches has made just six starts for Bayern in all competitions this season and is desperate to play a greater role at the club.

Per Goal's Chris Burton, having been asked whether it was difficult to motivate himself while sitting on the sidelines, he said: "Of course. But this is football. I am waiting. I am not happy."

On his future, the 21-year-old added: "It is not my decision. I'm waiting for my opportunity and keep working. Of course, I want to play more. The season has not finished yet. In two months everything is possible, but I don't know."

It is not the first time this season Sanches has made clear his discontent at not playing:

On Wednesday, Goal's Ronan Murphy suggested an exit from Bavaria could be on the cards after he was left on the bench for Bayern's DFB-Pokal clash with the second-tier side FC Heidenheim:

Sanches has played spent just 50 minutes on the pitch in 2019, but Bayern boss Niko Kovac has not given him any explanation as to why he's played so little.

Asked whether the coach had spoken to him about his game time, the Portuguese said:"No, he didn't. But, it is his decision, not mine."

In January, amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Kovac said he was "very happy" with Sanches and would not part with him, per Murphy.

He also said he was "convinced" Sanches would "play a lot of games in the rest of this season," per Scouted Football.

With Bayern out of the UEFA Champions League, Kovac has fewer matches to deal with during the run-in and therefore has less need to rotate his top players, but overlooking Sanches against a side a division below the Bundesliga giants is telling.

The youngster has struggled to live up to the potential he showed at Benfica prior to his move to Bavaria in 2016.

If he's not going to get the chance to realise it at Bayern, it would be best for all parties to let him move on.