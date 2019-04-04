FanDuel Paying Off All AAF Futures Bets as Winners After League Suspended Play

Peter B Joneleit/Associated Press

The Alliance of American Football suspended play during its inaugural season, but those who gambled on futures bets will not be left empty-handed.

According to Ben Fawkes of ESPN.com, FanDuel Sportsbook declared it will grade all futures bets on AAF teams as winners even though it said it viewed the 7-1 Orlando Apollos as champions.

"Because the FanDuel Sportsbook loves football and we believe this is the very definition of a bad beat for sports fans everywhere, we are also going to pay out straight future wagers for all AAF teams as winners," FanDuel said in a statement.

Fawkes noted FanDuel said the decision will cost it "just under $10,000."

This comes after the AAF sent an email to employees saying it suspended play, which NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala shared:

Former NFL player and current Fox Sports Radio host Rich Ohrnberger detailed some of the fallout in a series of tweets, noting some players returned to hotel rooms to see their items waiting in the lobby.

What's more, injured players are now responsible for their own medical expenses, and the termination letter sent to members of the AAF staff was unsigned.

Ohrnberger called the situation "a complete mess."