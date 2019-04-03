Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward Shine as Celtics Beat Dwyane Wade, Heat 112-102

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Gordon Hayward scored a team-high 25 points and Kyrie Irving added 23 more as the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat 112-102 on Wednesday at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.

Al Horford added 21 points and eight rebounds for the 47-32 Celtics, who remain tied for fourth place in the Eastern Conference with the Indiana Pacers.



Dion Waiters scored 21 points for the 38-40 Heat, who fell outside the Eastern Conference playoff picture with the loss. Miami is now one half-game behind the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic, who hold the East's final two spots.

Hassan Whiteside posted 18 points and 15 rebounds. Dwyane Wade scored 17.

What's Next?

Both teams hit the road Friday. The Heat will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Celtics will face the Pacers.

Boston, who owns the season series 2-1, will take a one-game lead over Indiana and earn the head-to-head tiebreaker with a victory. A loss puts them one game behind the Pacers with two matchups remaining.

