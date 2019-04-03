Braves Issue Statement on Bobby Cox Being Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves and the family of Bobby Cox each released statements Wednesday after the legendary manager suffered a stroke Tuesday.

"We want to thank all of you who have sent their well wishes or said a prayer. We know the power of Braves Country and we hope those prayers and positive thoughts continue as Bobby heals. You don't know how much your support means to Bobby and to our family," the Cox family said through the team.

"We know no one stronger or more determined than Bobby Cox. Our thoughts and prayers are with him as he recovers," the Braves said. "We look forward to seeing him soon and would like to thank the baseball community for joining together to support our dear friend."

Cox, 77, underwent surgery following a stroke Tuesday and remains hospitalized, per David O'Brien of The Athletic. Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said he saw Cox on Wednesday and he's "in as good a spirits as can be."

Cox is the fourth-winningest manager in MLB history and had two stints with the Braves from 1978-91 and 1990-2010. His second run is the among the greatest managerial tenures in the sport, with Cox leading the Braves to 15 postseason appearances in 21 years.

The Cox era was defined by an elite pitching staff spearheaded by Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz. The team won 14 straight division championships from 1991 through 2005 (the 1994 strike-shortened season did not have division championships).

Atlanta won the World Series title in 1995 under Cox and made the Fall Classic five times.

Cox was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014, is a member of the Braves Hall of Fame and had his No. 6 retired by the club. He recently appeared in Atlanta during Monday's home opener for the first pitch.