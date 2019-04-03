The Nation's Top-Ranked H.S. Basketball Teams Will Play for a National Title

The nation's top high school basketball teams are heading to NYC for the GEICO Nationals. The tournament will feature many of the sport's rising stars, but which squad will take home the championship? Watch the video above to learn more about the contenders.


