IPL 2019: Top Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers After Indians vs. Super Kings T20

ALEXANDER JOE/Getty Images

The Chennai Super Kings' winning start to the season came to an end after they lost at Mumbai Indians by 37 runs on Wednesday and dropped from the top of the 2019 Indian Premier League table.

Mumbai's middle order came to their rescue after the team opened 103-3, rallying to finish on 170-5 and giving themselves a fighting chance at their second victory of the campaign. Suryakumar Yadav (59) and Krunal Pandya (42) combined for 101 runs between them, while younger brother Hardik Pandya contributed 25 off eight balls.

The younger Pandya sibling then played his hand in restricting Chennai and matched masterful Lasith Malinga in bowling out three of their batsmen, while Australian Jason Behrendorff took two wickets at Wankhede Stadium.

None of those featuring on Wednesday come close to matching the running total of Sunrisers Hyderabad star David Warner, who has 254 runs to his name—56 more than any other player. Yuzvendra Chahal of Royal Challengers Bangalore is the league's wicket leader with eight so far.

Wednesday's hosts also had special reason to celebrate their latest IPL victory:

The Super Kings wilted in one of the IPL's biggest rivalries and have now lost five of the past six meetings between these two teams.

Standings (Games played, points, net run rate)

1. KXIP—4, 6, +0.164

2. CSK—3, 6, -0.084



3. SRH—3, 4, +2.111

4. KKR—3, 4, +0.555

5. DC—4, 4, +0.215

6. MI—4, 4, -0.087

7. RR—4, 2, 0.333

8. RCB—4, 0, -1.901

Top Run-Scorers—Overall

1. David Warner (SRH)—254

2. Jonny Bairstow (SRH)—198

3. Andre Russell (KKR)—159

4. Rishabh Pant (DC)—153

5. Shikhar Dhawan (DC)—140

Top Wicket-Takers

1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB)—8

2. Imran Tahir (CSK)—7

3. Dwayne Bravo (CSK)—7

4. Kagiso Rabada (DC)—6

5. Shreyas Gopal (RR)—6

Indians Ignite Super Kings Fire in Style

Mumbai appear to have unearthed some mental hold over Chennai after summoning the strength to upset the top team in India and clinch their first home win of the season in the process.

The Pandya brothers were a key component in tightening their grip in this rivalry over recent years, as were Kieron Pollard and Yadav.

Krunal Pandya was called on to bat in the ninth over and impressed with a crucial score of 42 runs, without which Mumbai would have lost the match. He praised the team for their response to a slow start, piling praise on younger brother Hardik (25) and Pollard (17), who ended on the crease, per ESPN Cricinfo:

"Good total from where we were. Ending up around 170 is a good score on this pitch. It's slightly sticky and the ball is not coming on to the bat. Surya and I anchored the innings and in the end it was something special from Pollard and Hardik.

"It was difficult initially, the ball was swinging and seaming as well. But you have to deal with that as a player. Impressed with the way Hardik is preparing, but the way he's batting is not new to me. I've seen him hitting it like this for the past many years."

Wednesday's display was the elder Pandya's highest-scoring performance of the season so far. His brother Hardik, meanwhile, quadrupled his wicket tally for the campaign in one evening and was named man of the match:

The Super Kings struggled to take wickets—none of their bowlers got more than one—but looked content to let the Indians run themselves down. They had 103 runs at the end of the 16th over but came upon a lethal patch of form to finish, per Cricbuzz:

The guests looked stifled in their innings and hit only four sixes, with Mumbai's bowlers carrying on the momentum of their later batsmen and refusing to give up big scores.

Pollard also contributed an early catch-of-the-season contender to take Chennai veteran Suresh Raina out of the running, per cricket analyst Sarang Bhalerao:

Mumbai moved up to sixth in the standings with their second win of the season, while Chennai drop to second and now sit behind Kings XI Punjab on run rate.