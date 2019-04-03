Video: Watch Kamaru Usman's Manager Try to Fight Colby Covington After UFC 235

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Video has emerged of Ali Abdelaziz, the manager of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, involved in an angry exchange with Colby Covington.

TMZ Sport shared the video on its YouTube channel, which shows Abdelaziz confront Covington at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas:

According to a separate report from TMZ, the altercation happened just hours after Usman beat Tyron Woodley to win the welterweight prize on March 2.

"In the original video published by TMZ Sports in March, it was unclear—outside of their disdain for each other—exactly what sparked the fight," said the report. "However, the new video clearly shows Ali confronting Covington—who's in line at the buffet—as Usman tries to hold Ali back."

TMZ added that in the past Covington has claimed Abdelaziz has threatened to shoot him. The fighter said his antics at UFC 235 ensured he "stole the show," per Nick Baldwin of Bloody Elbow.

Usman became the welterweight king when he beat Woodley at UFC 235, winning via a unanimous decision.

The new champion and Covington have long been rivals, with the former telling TMZ he has "ill will" and "bad blood" toward the latter. In the same interview, Usman said he has already held talks with UFC President Dana White about possibly going up against Covington in the Octagon.

Covington has not been in action since June 2018, when he beat Rafael dos Anjos to win the Interim Welterweight title. While he was later stripped of that belt, he is on a six-fight winning streak in the UFC.