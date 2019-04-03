Jadon Sancho Can Be 'One of the Top Wingers in the World,' Says Axel Witsel

Jadon Sancho Can Be 'One of the Top Wingers in the World,' Says Axel WitselApril 3, 2019
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel has spoken about team-mate Jadon Sancho's considerable potential, which he believes could put him among the best in his position.
In an interview with Copa90, the Belgium international was asked for his take on young English players moving to the Bundesliga, with Sancho cited as an example:
COPA90
@axelwitsel28 is backing @Sanchooo10 to make it right to the 🔝
Per Goal, Witsel said:
"It's good because he's getting a chance here in Germany.
"English players used to stay in England but what Jadon is doing now is amazing.
"He has a lot of quality, I think he can be one of the top wingers in the world if he keeps working hard and listens to us a little bit!"
Sancho has played an important role in Dortmund's Bundesliga title challenge this season.
On Saturday, the 19-year-old contributed an assist as BVB beat Wolfsburg 2-0 in dramatic fashion to move two points in front of Bayern Munich in the title race:
Goal
This Bundesliga season 😍 A brace from Paco Alcacer fires Borussia Dortmund back to the top 👆 That Jadon Sancho assist 😏
It was far from the first time Sancho has shown his creativity this season:
Squawka Football
Most assists in Europe's top five leagues so far this season: 🏴 Jadon Sancho (13) 🇦🇷 Lionel Messi (12) 🇧🇪 Eden Hazard (11) 🇦🇷 Ángel Di María (10) 🇩🇰 Christian Eriksen (10) 🇩🇪 Joshua Kimmich (10) 🇩🇪 Julian Brandt (10) 🏴 Ryan Fraser (10) Teenager leading the way.
As a result of his impressive efforts at such a young age, Sancho is now the most valuable player in the Bundesliga, according to the International Centre for Sports Studies:
CIES Football Obs
Most expensive players on the transfer market per club, top ranked @Bundesliga_DE teams.
The winger's form has also earned him call-ups to England's senior setup this season.
He made his first competitive start for the Three Lions in their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier against Czech Republic in March, and he already looks like he'll be a regular fixture in the side under manager Gareth Southgate:
ITV Football
What a well worked goal by @England! The front three combine and @Sanchooo10 squares for @sterling7 who finishes a lovely move! ⚽️
It's still early in Sancho's career, but he's already producing a consistent end product, something that often takes time for young players to achieve.
Playing in Dortmund also means there's not quite as intense a spotlight on him as there would be in the Premier League, which will do his development no harm.
If Sancho continues to improve his game in the coming years, Witsel may well prove correct in his assessment.
