IPL Results 2019: Run-Scorers, Revised Table and Schedule After April 2

IPL Results 2019: Run-Scorers, Revised Table and Schedule After April 2April 2, 2019
Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore are now the only side left without a win in the 2019 Indian Premier League after their seven-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.
RCB were put in to bat and could only muster a total of 158 for four from their 20 overs in Jaipur.
Jos Buttler led the chase with a 43-ball 59, and Rajasthan always looked in control as they aimed for their first win of the tournament.
Rahul Tripathi hit a six off the penultimate ball of the innings to seal the victory and condemn Bangalore to their fourth defeat in a row.
Standings
1. CSK—3, 6, +0.507
2. KXIP—4, 6, +0.164
3. SRH—3, 4, +2.111
4. KKR—3, 4, +0.555
5. DC—4, 4, +0.215
6. RR—4, 2, 0.333
7. MI—3, 2, -0.750
8. RCB—4, 0, -1.901
Top Run-Scorers—Overall
1. David Warner (SRH)—254
2. Jonny Bairstow (SRH)—198
3. Andre Russell (KKR)—159
4. Rishabh Pant (DC)—153
5. Shikhar Dhawan (DC)—140
Top Wicket-Takers
1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB)—8
2. Imran Tahir (CSK)—6
3. Shreyas Gopal (RR)—6
4. Kagiso Rabada (DC)—6
5. Dwayne Bravo (CSK)—6
For the statistics in full for the 2019 Indian Premier League, visit the competition website.
Upcoming Fixtures
Wednesday, April 3: Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings
Thursday, April 4: Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
Friday, April 5: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
Kohli is far from the only RCB player to blame for their poor start to the campaign, but he has yet to get going in the IPL this year.
Opening the batting, the India captain managed 23 off 24 balls before he was dismissed by Shreyas Gopal:
The Cricket Prof. @CricProf
That is the fourth time Kohli has been dismissed by a googly in his T20 career. Kohli averages 56.20 against leg breaks but just 18.25 against googlies. Excellent aggressive bowling from Gopal. #IPL #RRvRCB @rajasthanroyals @RCBTweets
Gopal also did for AB De Villiers, RCB's other superstar, for 13 to claim an impressive double:
Deepu Narayanan @deeputalks
There are 19 instances of a bowler dismissing Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers in the same innings in IPL - Shreyas Gopal only the second bowler to do so twice after RCB's current bowling coach Ashish Nehra. #RRvRCB
Parthiv Patel's 41-ball 67 and Marcus Stoinis' useful 31 were the key knocks for RCB, while Moeen Ali hit 18 off nine to move the total to 158.
It never looked enough, though, especially when Buttler came out firing.
Bangalore needed a big score after loading their lineup with batsmen:
Freddie Wilde @fwildecricket
That was such a tame performance from RCB. After packing their batting they needed to score above-par to protect their weaker bowling but they never really looked like challenging for a big total. Their Powerplay bowling - a strength last year - was woeful today. #IPL #RRvRCB
But their inability yet again to control proceedings in the powerplay meant they were on the back foot from the start:
ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo
RCB and the Powerplay haven't been the best of friends lately What can they do better? https://t.co/OrjwD8z1TP #RRvRCB #IPL2019 https://t.co/zHIgKKBg8H
Buttler's was the key innings for the Royals and included eight fours and a six.
He did not win the match on his own, though, as Steve Smith (38 from 31 balls) and Tripathi (34 from 32) played their parts.
Rajasthan may have only won with a ball to spare, but they always looked in control, and Tripathi's maximum with the scores level added an emphatic flourish to the finish.
ECB considers counties' compensation payments