IPL Results 2019: Run-Scorers, Revised Table and Schedule After April 2

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore are now the only side left without a win in the 2019 Indian Premier League after their seven-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

RCB were put in to bat and could only muster a total of 158 for four from their 20 overs in Jaipur.

Jos Buttler led the chase with a 43-ball 59, and Rajasthan always looked in control as they aimed for their first win of the tournament.

Rahul Tripathi hit a six off the penultimate ball of the innings to seal the victory and condemn Bangalore to their fourth defeat in a row.

Standings

1. CSK—3, 6, +0.507

2. KXIP—4, 6, +0.164

3. SRH—3, 4, +2.111

4. KKR—3, 4, +0.555

5. DC—4, 4, +0.215

6. RR—4, 2, 0.333

7. MI—3, 2, -0.750

8. RCB—4, 0, -1.901

Top Run-Scorers—Overall

1. David Warner (SRH)—254

2. Jonny Bairstow (SRH)—198

3. Andre Russell (KKR)—159

4. Rishabh Pant (DC)—153

5. Shikhar Dhawan (DC)—140

Top Wicket-Takers

1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB)—8

2. Imran Tahir (CSK)—6

3. Shreyas Gopal (RR)—6

4. Kagiso Rabada (DC)—6

5. Dwayne Bravo (CSK)—6

For the statistics in full for the 2019 Indian Premier League, visit the competition website.

Upcoming Fixtures

Wednesday, April 3: Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings

Thursday, April 4: Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad

Friday, April 5: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders

Kohli is far from the only RCB player to blame for their poor start to the campaign, but he has yet to get going in the IPL this year.

Opening the batting, the India captain managed 23 off 24 balls before he was dismissed by Shreyas Gopal:

Gopal also did for AB De Villiers, RCB's other superstar, for 13 to claim an impressive double:

Parthiv Patel's 41-ball 67 and Marcus Stoinis' useful 31 were the key knocks for RCB, while Moeen Ali hit 18 off nine to move the total to 158.

It never looked enough, though, especially when Buttler came out firing.

Bangalore needed a big score after loading their lineup with batsmen:

But their inability yet again to control proceedings in the powerplay meant they were on the back foot from the start:

Buttler's was the key innings for the Royals and included eight fours and a six.

He did not win the match on his own, though, as Steve Smith (38 from 31 balls) and Tripathi (34 from 32) played their parts.

Rajasthan may have only won with a ball to spare, but they always looked in control, and Tripathi's maximum with the scores level added an emphatic flourish to the finish.