ANA Inspiration 2019: Tee Times, Live Stream, TV Schedule, LPGA Prize Money

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The first major of the 2019 LPGA Tour is upon us, as the world's best female golfers have traveled to Mission Hills, California for the ANA Inspiration.

Sweden's Pernilla Lindberg will defend her title, the first of her LPGA career, against a strong field that will include several former champions and star players like Sung Hyun Park, Ariya Jutanugarn and Minjee Lee.

Asian players have dominated the LPGA Tour so far this season, but they've only taken two of the last six titles in Mission Hills, which has seen several surprises in the last few editions.

Dates: Thursday, April 4, to Sunday, April 7

TV Info: Golf Channel (U.S.), Sky Sports Golf (UK)

Live Stream: Golf Channel, Sky Golf

TV Schedule: Golf Channel — Thursday (midday to 4 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET), Friday (midday to 4 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET), Saturday (5 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET), Sunday (5 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET). Sky Sports Golf — Thursday (5 p.m. BST), Friday (5 p.m. BST), Saturday (11 p.m. BST), Sunday (11 p.m. BST)

Purse: $3 million

Tee Times: Full pairings will be made available on the LPGA's official website.

The 2019 LPGA Tour has been dominated by Asian players so far, with Celine Boutier and Nelly Korda the only event winners not from South Korea or Japan.

Rising star Korda is likely America's best hope to win the first major of the year, as she has started the season in fine form:

The 20-year-old won the ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open in February and has been steadily putting together solid results since, including a second-placed finish at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup late March.

With her strong result at the Founders Cup she overtook Lexi Thompson, the 2014 ANA Inspiration champion and another contender from the United States. The 2014 triumph remains Thompson's only major win, and after a difficult 2018 season, she has yet to bounce back in 2019.

Jessica Korda and Danielle Kang deserve a mention as players to look out for as well, but ultimately, most punters will back the strong Asian contingent. Japan's Nasa Hoatoka is the most recent LPGA event winner, as she won the Kia Classic, and Park enters the ANA Inspiration as the world's top-ranked player.

She took the win Singapore and has high ambitions for the 2019 campaign:

Jin Young Ko won the Founders Cup to take the lead on the LPGA money list, and while the 23-year-old has fallen short of expectations in majors the last few years, her current form means this could be the year she breaks her duck.

Lindberg finished outside the top 25 of every other major last year after her shock win, so she'll once again be an outsider here.