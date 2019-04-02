Anthony Pettis Thinks Conor McGregor Is 'Dream Fight' for UFC Fans

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC welterweight Anthony Pettis has reiterated his desire to face recently retired superstar Conor McGregor and said a clash between the pair would make for a "dream fight."

"Showtime" recently made his UFC welterweight debut in a stunning knockout victory over Stephen Thompson. He told TMZ on Tuesday that, while the two make for an excellent matchup, it wouldn't be advisable for McGregor to enter the Octagon with him if he's unsure about his commitment to MMA.

Pettis (22-8) said: "Man, I wouldn't talk him outta retirement. If someone wants to retire, don't get in the Octagon with me. It's gonna be a bad one. I'm too hungry right now. I'm too motivated. I just knocked out the No. 3 in the world at 170 pounds. If you're trying to retire, don't entertain a fight with me."

His win over Thompson on March 23 saw him become only the third fighter to notch UFC wins at featherweight, lightweight and welterweight, per ESPN's Greg Rosenstein.

McGregor and Kenny Florian were the only fighters in that club prior to the victory, and Pettis told ESPN following his victory that he would want to face The Notorious:

Pettis has long been regarded as one of the most entertaining fighters in the sport, and his recent move up to welterweight makes a potential matchup opposite McGregor much more realistic. His taekwondo background against McGregor's boxing could lead to a stand-up duel to remember.

He added: "I think it's a dream fight for the fans. ... I go for the kill. He goes for the kill. We both have a flashy striking style with a great ground game."

The Irishman announced his first retirement in April 2016. It already seems he's more serious on the second attempt, though:

McGregor has been up front in the past regarding his desires to acquire a portion of the UFC's shares to extend his career with the promotion. President Dana White recently told TMZ that won't happen:

While Pettis' penchant for the extraordinary makes him a great pull as a fighter, it's unlikely he's the draw to tempt McGregor back. He's fought nine times since the beginning of 2016 but has won only four of those contests.

A late-career move up in weight class could spark a resurgence. UFC middleweight Derek Brunson noted how much better Pettis coped against Thompson than recently dethroned welterweight champion Tyron Woodley:

Notable losses on Pettis' record in recent years include Eddie Alvarez, Max Holloway, Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier. The only fighter on that list McGregor hasn't defeated in the UFC is Ferguson.

Many would agree with his assessment that a fight against The Notorious would be a spectacle for MMA fans, but the logistics mean a meeting in the foreseeable future looks unlikely.