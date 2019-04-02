Women's Tournament 2019: Schedule, Bracket Ahead of Final Four

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Most years, the NCAA tournament for women's college basketball is dominated by top seeds. This season is no different.

Two No. 1 seeds and two No. 2s will be playing in the national semifinals on Friday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. No team has more than four losses this season, and the four schools combined have only 10 total defeats.

These matchups should provide some of the best games of the season.

NCAA Women's Final Four Schedule (All Times ET)

Friday

No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 1 Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPN2

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 1 Notre Dame, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Sunday

National championship game, 6 p.m., ESPN

Final Four Preview

Baylor, the No. 1 overall seed, is a two-time national champion, as it won titles in 2005 and 2012. However, the Bears are in the Final Four for the first time since winning that championship in 2012.

Notre Dame is the defending champion, as it won its second title in program history last season. The Fighting Irish are in the Final Four for the seventh time since 2011.

UConn has dominated women's college basketball for much of the past decade. The Huskies have won six national titles since 2009, including four straight from 2013-16, and this will be their 12th straight Final Four appearance.

"It's not normal. It's something that's hard to describe because even if you're writing a book and making it up, people would say it doesn't happen in real life," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said, according to the Associated Press. "It has happened in real life. I'm still boggled, my mind doesn't get how it can happen this many years in a row with a different cast of characters that change so often. No, it's not normal, it's not normal."

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Oregon is making its first Final Four appearance in program history. However, the Ducks have made it to the Elite Eight three consecutive seasons.

Heading into the Final Four, it's possible to see any of the remaining teams winning the national title.

Baylor has been dominant in the NCAA tournament, winning each of its four games by at least 25 points. But the Bears' goal remains one thing.

"I have said this from day one," Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said, according to ESPN.com, "it's all about championships."

Notre Dame only beat Texas A&M by seven points in the Sweet 16, but it won each of its other three games by at least 16 points. The Fighting Irish overcame a slow start against Stanford in the Elite Eight to win 84-68.

"They kept their composure," Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw said, according to the Associated Press. "I didn't see a lot of frustration out there."

The Fighting Irish will need more of that if they hope to win in the Final Four against UConn, to which they lost to 89-71 back on Dec. 2.

Oregon and UConn played competitive games in the previous round, as each knocked off a No. 1 seed. The Ducks beat Mississippi State 88-84, while the Huskies notched an 80-73 win over Louisville.

Prediction: Baylor and UConn advance to the national championship game, with the Bears winning to complete their one-loss season