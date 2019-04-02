NHL Playoff Standings 2019: Updated Postseason Picture and Stanley Cup Bracket

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The St. Louis Blues have been one of the NHL's best teams in the second half of the season, rising from dead last in the Central Division into a tie for second place in the final week of the regular season.

The Blues (94 points) may not be done, either. After beating the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in a shootout Monday night, they are just two points behind the Winnipeg Jets (96 points) for the division lead.

The Jets outlasted the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime, and both teams have three games remaining. The Nashville Predators (94 points) are also in the hunt, but they are just 5-4-1 in their last 10 games and not playing their best hockey.

The Blues are 7-1-0 in their last eight games, and no matter where they finish, they may be the most difficult team to beat in the Western Conference playoffs.

St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington said the team was relieved to get the shootout win.

"We're happy with the win," he said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "It's always easier to sleep when you win. I wasn't happy about going to overtime but you've got to handle the situation. It's six guys out there and they have some talented players out there."

The Pacific Division is set at this point, with the Calgary Flames (107 points) having clinched first place, followed by the San Jose Sharks (97 points) and the Vegas Golden Knights (93 points).

The Knights can't pass the Sharks, and those teams will meet in the first round of the playoffs, with San Jose having home-ice advantage.

The other key Western Conference race is for the wild-card spots. Dallas has 89 points and a three-point lead over the Avs (86 points). Colorado is trying to hold off the surprising Arizona Coyotes (84) points for the final wild-card slot.

The Minnesota Wild (81 points) and the Chicago Blackhawks (80 points) have not been eliminated from the playoff race, but both teams are on life-support at this point.

Western Conference Playoff Standings

Central Division

Team, Points, ROW, Games Remaining

Winnipeg-x, 96, 44, 3

St. Louis-x, 94, 41, 3

Nashville-x, 94, 40, 3

Pacific Division

Calgary-z, 107, 50, 2

San Jose-x, 97, 43, 3

Vegas-x, 93, 40, 2

Wild Card

Dallas, 89, 40, 3

Colorado, 86, 34, 3

Arizona, 84, 34, 3

Minnesota, 81, 35, 3

Chicago 80, 32, 3

z-clinched Western Conference title

x-clinched playoff spot

The Eastern Conference is fairly similar to the Western because one division is fairly set while the other is still wide open, and the two wild-card positions are yet to be decided.

The Tampa Bay Lightning (124 points) clinched the Presidents Trophy weeks ago, while the Boston Bruins (103 points) are in second place, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs (99 points).

The Bruins lost back-to-back games over the weekend to the Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings, and wins in both of those would have clinched second place and given them home ice in the first round of the playoffs against Toronto.

The Leafs earned a 2-1 triumph over the New York Islanders Monday, and that clinched a spot in the postseason. They could steal second place from the Bruins if they can make up four points in three games.

Toronto has the edge in regulation and overtime wins (ROW) 46-45, and that would give it second place and home-ice advantage if the two teams end up tied.

"It's great to punch your ticket," Leafs center John Tavares said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "You work hard all year to give yourself a chance to be a part of it. Every opportunity, you want to take advantage of it. We put a lot of work into it and we've got a lot of work ahead."

The Washington Capitals (102) points have a three-point lead over the Islanders (99 points), and a five-point lead over the Pittsburgh Penguins (97 points). The Penguins have not clinched a playoff spot yet, but one more win in their last three games or a Carolina Hurricanes regulation loss will ensure their spot in the playoffs.

The wild-card race between the Columbus Blue Jackets (94 points), Hurricanes (93 points) and the Montreal Canadiens (92 points) could come down to Saturday's final games.

The Blue Jackets are 7-2-1 in the last 10 games, while the Hurricanes are just 5-5-0 in their last 10, Montreal is 6-3-1 over that same span.

Eastern Conference Playoff Standings

Atlantic Division

Team, Points, ROW, Games Remaining

Tampa Bay-p, 124, 54, 3

Boston-x, 103, 45, 3

Toronto-x, 99, 46, 3

Metropolitan

Washington-x, 102, 43, 2

Pittsburgh-x, 99, 42, 2

New York Islanders, 97, 41, 3

Wild Card

Columbus, 94, 44, 3

Carolina, 93, 41, 3

Montreal, 92, 40, 3

p-clinched Presidents' Trophy

x-clinched playoff spot