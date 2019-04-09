Lars Sullivan, Lacey Evans Reboot Raw Post-WrestleMania and More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The Raw after WrestleMania has been viewed as a special event for many years, but this year did not feel quite as momentous. Perhaps because there were so many crowd-pleasing moments on The Grandest Stage of Them All, the red brand just didn't seem sure how to follow up.

Monday was a disappointing night despite taking multiple chances along the way and allowing the wrestlers to perform. The show felt like the polar opposite of Sunday as WWE had no idea how to keep up momentum and just scrambled to fill time.

Despite Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston appearing on the show and setting up a winner-take-all world championship showdown, nothing came of the opening and closing of the night, although a few big moments defined the event.

Lars Sullivan made his debut on the main roster by attacking Kurt Angle, manhandling the legend on his way out of the company. Lacey Evans also made her mark by punching Becky Lynch square in the face.

Perhaps the most important return of the night was Sami Zayn, who got a shot at Finn Balor's Intercontinental Championship in his big return match. Aleister Black and Ricochet also tore the house down again with the best match of the night against Bobby Roode and Chad Gable.

While Monday's Raw again dispelled the magic that has been haphazardly given to the night after 'Mania, it was not completely lost as it set up some interesting fallout for months to come.