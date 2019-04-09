Lars Sullivan, Lacey Evans Reboot Raw Post-WrestleMania and More WWE Raw Fallout

Lars Sullivan, Lacey Evans Reboot Raw Post-WrestleMania and More WWE Raw FalloutApril 9, 2019
The Raw after WrestleMania has been viewed as a special event for many years, but this year did not feel quite as momentous. Perhaps because there were so many crowd-pleasing moments on The Grandest Stage of Them All, the red brand just didn't seem sure how to follow up.
Monday was a disappointing night despite taking multiple chances along the way and allowing the wrestlers to perform. The show felt like the polar opposite of Sunday as WWE had no idea how to keep up momentum and just scrambled to fill time.
Despite Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston appearing on the show and setting up a winner-take-all world championship showdown, nothing came of the opening and closing of the night, although a few big moments defined the event.
Lars Sullivan made his debut on the main roster by attacking Kurt Angle, manhandling the legend on his way out of the company. Lacey Evans also made her mark by punching Becky Lynch square in the face.
Perhaps the most important return of the night was Sami Zayn, who got a shot at Finn Balor's Intercontinental Championship in his big return match. Aleister Black and Ricochet also tore the house down again with the best match of the night against Bobby Roode and Chad Gable.
While Monday's Raw again dispelled the magic that has been haphazardly given to the night after 'Mania, it was not completely lost as it set up some interesting fallout for months to come.
Lars Sullivan Establishes Himself at the Expense of Kurt Angle
Baron Corbin came out to taunt the crowd and Kurt Angle after defeating The Olympic Hero at WrestleMania 35, but he did not expect that the WWE Hall of Famer would appear.
The veteran planted The Lone Wolf with an Angle Slam before Lars Sullivan arrived and took out the legend with a Freak Accident and diving headbutt.
This was a weird way to introduce The Freak mainly because it felt unnecessary to bring back Angle after 'Mania. He got to put over a wrestler on his way out then have one final moment with the fans. Now, he has to likely stick around to have more interactions with Sullivan.
The big man has serious potential on the main roster despite not doing much in NXT. He has the speed and power to be a top star if he can put it all together, and it was likely he would have been the star of the NXT call-ups if he had felt comfortable debuting a few months back.
All that truly stands in his way is his own nerves. Hopefully he now feels focused and prepared for this spotlight. He should get every opportunity to succeed in the coming months.
Lacey Evans Picks Her Spot and Finally Gets Physical
For months, Lacey Evans has interrupted matches with no particular purpose, which made her surprise appearance at the end of Becky Lynch's thank-you speech to the WWE Universe feel innocuous. That was right up to the point that she punched The Man in the face.
The brawl that followed ended with Lynch standing tall, but The Sassy Southern Belle made her statement, establishing herself immediately as one of the first contenders to the undisputed women's champion.
Surprisingly, this fight came off well with Evans getting in some stiff shots and Lynch working overtime to sell her new rival's offense. With The Man likely to be defending her titles separately in the coming months, it is important fresh rivals emerge.
While The Lady may not be a great performer yet and certainly isn't ready for this spotlight, she is a fresh face who may benefit from the opportunity as long as she doesn't end up defeating Lynch in her first major singles match on the main roster.
It will be interesting to see who else steps up to the challenge. Lynch has surprisingly limited experience with everyone in the women's division beyond the most recognizable names. Evans has set the scene for a wide-open division.
Sami Zayn Is Back and More Bitter Than Ever
Sami Zayn made his return to WWE, hoping to find his groove again. Finn Balor accepted his challenge and put the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line.
Despite his best efforts, The Underdog from the Underground fell short. Afterward, he ran down the crowd in an incisive promo.
With a really solid match followed by a fantastic promo, Zayn established himself again immediately as one of the best in the business. He should be an integral part of whatever brand he ends up on.
Hopefully, he will be allowed to venture out on his own this time around. Too often, despite being one of the best performers in the business, he has been stuck to the back of Kevin Owens, who will always be the more naturally charismatic of the duo.
If the brand split keeps them apart, they can venture out on their own, finally investing in brand new roles. Zayn deserves that chance and an opportunity to feud with legitimate rivals rather than working from the sidelines.
Aleister Black and Ricochet Complete an Incredible 8-Day Run
After fighting for the Raw, NXT and SmackDown Tag Team Championships over a single week, Aleister Black and Ricochet completed their incredible week of performances with a great match against Bobby Roode and Chad Gable, winning before getting taken out by the newly turned heels.
When The Dutch Destroyer and The One and Only were brought up to the main roster, most never expected they would get to this point so quickly. The two have become one of the best tag teams in the company, clearly established as one of the few teams the company sees as credible.
While their character chemistry is still suspect, they are too good at what they do not to make every match count. It's a wonder they did not end up winning any of the three championships they were fighting for.
It would be an easy bet to assume these two NXT stars will be taking over the main roster in 2019. It will be a shame for either brand that does not get to feature them week in and week out.
If WWE plays its cards right with next week's Superstar Shake-up, it's possible both brands could have a great tag team division again, and Black and Ricochet will be at the head of one.