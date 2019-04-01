Kyrie Irving's 25 Points Pace Celtics to 110-105 Win vs. Goran Dragic, Heat

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 2, 2019

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 01: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat drives against Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at TD Garden on April 01, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat 110-105 on Monday night at TD Garden in Boston.

With the win, the Celtics (46-32) remain fourth in the Eastern Conference. The Heat, meanwhile, stayed in eighth ahead of the Orlando Magic, who lost to the Toronto Raptors. Were Miami (38-39) and Orlando (38-40) to finish with the same record, the Magic own the tiebreaker by virtue of winning the season series.

Kyrie Irving returned to the Celtics lineup after missing their 110-96 defeat to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. He finished with 25 points and eight rebounds. Al Horford was also absent for the Nets game and had 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists Monday.

The Heat continued to be without Justise Winslow, Josh Richardson and Rodney McGruder, all of whom are nursing injuriesDwyane Wade helped to pick up the slack, scoring 17 points in the defeat. Goran Dragic also had a game-high 30 points.

       

What's Next?

The Celtics and Heat won't have to wait long for their next matchup. They'll meet again Wednesday in Miami.

Related

    Giannis, Harden Redefining MVP Award

    The MVP pushes limits, changes the game and forces you to reconsider what basketball can be

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis, Harden Redefining MVP Award

    The MVP pushes limits, changes the game and forces you to reconsider what basketball can be

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: LeBron Building Full-Size Court on 'Space Jam 2' Set to Train

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: LeBron Building Full-Size Court on 'Space Jam 2' Set to Train

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Team USA to Gauge Zion's Interest

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Team USA to Gauge Zion's Interest

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Best NBA Landing Spots for Zion

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Best NBA Landing Spots for Zion

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report