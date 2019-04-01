Kyrie Irving's 25 Points Pace Celtics to 110-105 Win vs. Goran Dragic, Heat

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat 110-105 on Monday night at TD Garden in Boston.

With the win, the Celtics (46-32) remain fourth in the Eastern Conference. The Heat, meanwhile, stayed in eighth ahead of the Orlando Magic, who lost to the Toronto Raptors. Were Miami (38-39) and Orlando (38-40) to finish with the same record, the Magic own the tiebreaker by virtue of winning the season series.

Kyrie Irving returned to the Celtics lineup after missing their 110-96 defeat to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. He finished with 25 points and eight rebounds. Al Horford was also absent for the Nets game and had 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists Monday.

The Heat continued to be without Justise Winslow, Josh Richardson and Rodney McGruder, all of whom are nursing injuries. Dwyane Wade helped to pick up the slack, scoring 17 points in the defeat. Goran Dragic also had a game-high 30 points.

What's Next?

The Celtics and Heat won't have to wait long for their next matchup. They'll meet again Wednesday in Miami.