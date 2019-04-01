IPL 2019: Top Run-Scorers, Averages After Kings XI Punjab vs. Delhi Capitals

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

The Delhi Capitals missed the chance to move to the top of the Indian Premier League on Monday, as they were beaten by 14 runs by Kings XI Punjab.

Delhi were decent with the ball, with Chris Morris taking three wickets for 30 runs. He was well supported by Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Lamichane, who each took two wickets, as the Capitals were able to limit Kings XI to 166 for nine.

The Delhi chase got off to the worst possible start when they lost Prithvi Shaw on the first ball of the innings. They did recover well after steady knocks from Rishabh Pant and Colin Ingram, although the dismissal of the former prompted a flurry of wickets.

Late on, Sam Curran was inspired with the ball for Kings XI, taking four wickets for the loss of 11 runs and registering a hat-trick.

Here are the overall standings following Monday's match, as well as a look at some of the individual categories.

Standings

1. CSK—3, 6, +0.507

2. KXIP—4, 6, +0.164

3. SRH—3, 4, +2.111

4. KKR—3, 4, +0.555

5. DC—4, 4, +0.215

6. MI—3, 2, -0.750

7. RR—3, 0, -0.575

8. RCB—3, 0, -2.413

Top Run-Scorers—Overall, Average

1. David Warner (SRH)—254, 127.00

2. Jonny Bairstow (SRH)—198, 66.00

3. Andre Russell (KKR)—159, 79.50

4. Rishabh Pant (DC)—153, 51.00

5. Shikhar Dhawan (DC)—140, 35.00

Top Wicket-Takers

1. Imran Tahir (CSK)—6

2. Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB)—6

3. Kagiso Rabada (DC)—6

4. Dwayne Bravo (CSK)—6

5. Sam Curran (KXIP)—6

For the statistics in full for the 2019 Indian Premier League, visit the competition website.

Monday Recap

There was a blow for Kings XI prior to this match, as their destructive opener Chris Gayle was left out due to injury.

Delhi won the toss and opted to field, setting up a chance for their bowlers to do some early damage.

Morris was the standout man for the Capitals, as he dislodged the dangerous KL Rahul in the second over for just 15. Lamichane then pinned Curran in front LBW, meaning both openers were back in the dugout inside four overs.

Per The Cricket Professor, Delhi's bowlers have been exceptional early on so far in the IPL:

From that point on, Kings XI found it tough to inject any impetus into their batting. Eventually, a partnership of 62 between David Miller (43) and Sarfaraz Khan (39) helped them post a respectable total of 166.

The Capitals paid tribute to the form of Lamichane in 2019 at the midpoint of the match:

Although Delhi were favourites after that bowling effort, their start was hindered by the first-ball dismissal of Shaw, who fell to the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin.

Shikhar Dhawan (30) and Shreyas Iyer (28) were able to steady the Delhi ship. When they departed, Pant and Ingram were able to inject some more impetus into the chase, keeping Delhi in touch with the required rate.

When Pant eventually fell for a rapid 39 off 26 balls Delhi only required 23 runs off 20 balls. However, the dismissal was the trigger for a Capitals collapse, as Morris was run out on the next ball and Ingram fell to Curran for 38 in the following over.

Per former England captain Michael Vaughan, Delhi have a reputation for these types of meltdowns:

When Curran struck again three balls later, suddenly Kings XI were in control, as the run rate rocketed into double figures. Sreshth Shah summed up an awful spell for the Capitals:

Curran continued to show why there is so much excitement over his potential as he wrapped up the match in the final over, completing his hat-trick in the process:

Kings XI will have been delighted to get a win on the board without a player as important as Gayle and will be equally thrilled by how Curran was able to thrive at a high-pressure point in the game.