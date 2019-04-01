Report: Trent Williams Had 'Growth or Tumor' Removed from Head; 'Should Be Fine'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2019

Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) takes the field for warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Washington Redskins tackle Trent Williams had a "growth or tumor on his head" removed in the past few weeks and he should be unaffected when he recovers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Doctors were reportedly concerned the growth was malignant, but he appears to be healthy following the procedure.

Although teammates were initially concerned Williams would miss the entire 2019 season, he is now expected to be ready for training camp. He will likely remain cautious in the spring, however, including offseason workouts.

The 30-year-old is one of the best in the NFL at his position when healthy, earning Pro Bowl selections in each of the last seven years.

Injuries have been a problem for him over the past few seasons, missing 13 regular-season games from 2016-18. He hasn't appeared in all 16 games in a season since 2013.

With the latest medical scare, however, his health comes before any concern about when he can return to the field.

