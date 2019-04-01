Tom Brady Joins Twitter, Tweets He's Retiring as April Fools' Joke

Al Bello/Getty Images

Tom Brady joined Twitter on Monday to announce his retirement. But it's April Fools' Day, so he's obviously playing a prank with the retirement business.

Props to Brady for joining Twitter and immediately participating in the most essential tradition of the platform: trolling. To fully get into the Twitter spirit, all he has to do next is create a burner account to drag the people he doesn't like, fire off a few memes that made the rounds on Reddit weeks ago and argue with people about whatever topic we've all decided to be collectively enraged over.

Welcome to Twitter, Tom. You'll learn to...well, tolerate it like the rest of us.