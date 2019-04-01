Joey Bosa Reportedly Will Appear in HBO's 'Game of Thrones'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2019

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

Joey Bosa sacks quarterbacks for the Los Angeles Chargers, but he may also be fighting White Walkers for the Mother of Dragons soon enough. 

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Bosa will appear in HBO's hit series Game of Thrones during its final season this spring:

Being an NFL player is about as cool as jobs get, but having a cameo on Thrones? Now that's a career highlight. It's unclear what Bosa's role on the show will be, but any part in the cultural phenomenon that is Game of Thrones is definitely a checkmark on the bucket list for any fan. 

Related

    Chargers-Chiefs Named One of NFL's Top Rivalries

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    Chargers-Chiefs Named One of NFL's Top Rivalries

    Gavino Borquez
    via Chargers Wire

    Tom Brady Fake Retires

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tom Brady Fake Retires

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Offseason Questions That the Draft Will Answer

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    Biggest Offseason Questions That the Draft Will Answer

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    McVay Pulls Tampering Prank on Pal Kingsbury

    NFL logo
    NFL

    McVay Pulls Tampering Prank on Pal Kingsbury

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report