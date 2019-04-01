Joey Bosa Reportedly Will Appear in HBO's 'Game of Thrones'

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Joey Bosa sacks quarterbacks for the Los Angeles Chargers, but he may also be fighting White Walkers for the Mother of Dragons soon enough.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Bosa will appear in HBO's hit series Game of Thrones during its final season this spring:

Being an NFL player is about as cool as jobs get, but having a cameo on Thrones? Now that's a career highlight. It's unclear what Bosa's role on the show will be, but any part in the cultural phenomenon that is Game of Thrones is definitely a checkmark on the bucket list for any fan.