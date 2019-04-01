Julio Jones on Falcons Contract Talks: 'There's No Pressure...We'll Get It Done'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2019

Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones (11) gives a thumbs up as he warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)
Jason E. Miczek/Associated Press

Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons have yet to agree on a long-term contract extension, but the superstar wide receiver isn't sweating it.

"My agent [Jimmy Sexton] is in the process of them talking about it. It hasn't came to me. I'm good. I'm comfortable with how everybody's doing it," he told Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. "There's no pressure on my end and none on their end. If they're going to get it done, we'll get it done."

                   

