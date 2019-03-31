Video: LaVar Ball Talks State of Big Baller Brand to Crowd During All-Star Game

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: LaVar Ball attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center on November 07, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

LaVar Ball did his best to reassure fans of the Big Baller Brand that the company is still going strong.

The shoe company's founder spoke to those in attendance at the Big Baller Brand All-American Game on Sunday in Las Vegas:

"If you get behind the Big Baller Brand, I consider you family," he said.

Ball's actual family might not have the same level of support, as Los Angeles Lakers star Lonzo Ball parted ways with Big Baller Brand after a family friend and part owner allegedly couldn't account for $1.5 million.

He also recently had his BBB tattoo covered up.

Meanwhile, the youngest sibling, LaMelo, has also hinted that he could be leaving his father's company, per Andrew Joseph of For The Win.

Still, LaVar Ball appears willing to do what it takes to keep his company going.

