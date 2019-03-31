Watch Highlights of LaMelo Ball in Big Baller Brand's High School All-Star Game

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: LaMelo Ball attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center on November 07, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Lonzo Ball may be slowly disavowing from all things Big Baller Brand, but his younger brother LaMelo helped to put on a dazzling display of dunks during the Big Baller Brand All-American Game.

Despite the recent controversy surrounding BBB co-founder Alan Foster, the event went on as scheduled Sunday.

As is the case with any All-American exhibition, defense took a back seat to creating as many highlight-reel plays as possible. LaMelo Ball was frequently front and center to set up breakaway jams and alley-oops.

Ball is a member of the 2019 recruiting class and sits 19th overall in 247Sports' composite rankings. However, he seemingly hasn't received any firm interest from college programs, likely a result of him playing overseas and potentially jeopardizing his NCAA eligibility.

At the very least, the All-American Game was another opportunity for Ball to showcase his skills for talent scouts outside of the NCAA.

