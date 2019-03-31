Watch Highlights of LaMelo Ball in Big Baller Brand's High School All-Star Game

Watch Highlights of LaMelo Ball in Big Baller Brand's High School All-Star GameApril 1, 2019
Lonzo Ball may be slowly disavowing from all things Big Baller Brand, but his younger brother LaMelo helped to put on a dazzling display of dunks during the Big Baller Brand All-American Game.
Despite the recent controversy surrounding BBB co-founder Alan Foster, the event went on as scheduled Sunday.
As is the case with any All-American exhibition, defense took a back seat to creating as many highlight-reel plays as possible. LaMelo Ball was frequently front and center to set up breakaway jams and alley-oops.
SLAM HS Hoops @SLAM_HS
LaMelo Ball and company showed out tonight in the 🅱️🅱️🅱️ All-American game‼️ @MELOD1P https://t.co/4njIBoyTnL
Ball is a member of the 2019 recruiting class and sits 19th overall in 247Sports' composite rankings. However, he seemingly hasn't received any firm interest from college programs, likely a result of him playing overseas and potentially jeopardizing his NCAA eligibility.
At the very least, the All-American Game was another opportunity for Ball to showcase his skills for talent scouts outside of the NCAA.
