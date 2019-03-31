Alliance of American Football 2019 Results: Iron Clinch Playoffs in Week 8 Recap

Butch Dill/Getty Images

Plenty was at stake on Sunday in Week 8 of the Alliance of American Football's inaugural season.

The Birmingham Iron had the opportunity to clinch a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with a victory over the Atlanta Legends, while the top two teams in the West—the Arizona Hotshots and San Antonio Commanders—squared off for postseason positioning.

Here is a look at the scores and the action.

AAF Week 8 Sunday Scores

Birmingham Iron 17, Atlanta Legends 9

Arizona Hotshots at San Antonio Commanders

The Iron are going to the playoffs, and they can thank their stout defense.

Birmingham prevented Atlanta from finding the end zone and held quarterback Matt Simms to 13-of-22 passing for 135 yards and one interception. It also kept replacement signal-caller Aaron Murray in check, as the former Georgia Bulldogs playmaker finished 6-of-13 for 100 yards and a pick.

The defense was needed because Iron quarterback Luis Perez was a mere 10-of-24 for 65 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. Former Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts running back Trent Richardson provided 83 yards on the ground and the lone offensive touchdown.

Birmingham forced two turnovers in the fourth quarter and stuffed Murray on a 4th-and-goal run from the 3-yard line in the third quarter. The late turnovers came when cornerback Chris Davis forced a fumble on a hard hit and when Joe Powell intercepted Murray.

However, the Iron didn't wait until crunch time to set the tone defensively. They recovered a fumble from Dwayne Hollis in the second quarter and set the offense up from the Atlanta 1-yard line.

Richardson punched it in and provided enough offense for Birmingham's defense to do the rest and secure its spot in the first AAF postseason.